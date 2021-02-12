UP Diliman student council urges Lorenzana to restore DND pact with university

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Diliman student council called on Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to restore the agreement that keeps out the military from its campuses without prior notice.

The student council also urged the Department of National Defense “to ensure that its elements, especially members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, will cease from red-tagging members of the UP community and take concrete steps to hold accountable those who have red-tagged members of the community.”

In a statement released Thursday, the student leaders joined the strong opposing to Lorenzana’s scrapping of the 1989 UP-DND accord and the linking of UP community members to communist rebels.

“The termination of the Agreement, along with the branding of UP faculty, students and staff as ‘enemies of the state,’ poses a significant threat to academic freedom, a constitutionally protected right enshrined in the UP Charter (Republic Act 9500),” they added.

Lorenzana unilaterally scrapped the decades-old accord in January, citing unfound claims that the university has long been a breeding ground of the armed communist movement — an allegation long denied by UP.

Since the abrogation, the Armed Forces of the Philippines had published then deleted a list of supposed UP graduates who have joined the New People’s Army and were killed or captured. The military was sorry for the “gaffe” and vowed investigation, but questions remain.

Earlier this month, the defense chief met with university officials to discuss the abrogation. UP Public Affairs Chief Elena Pernia said that UP President Danilo Concepcion explained the sentiments of the university. “In our view, it was abrupt and Secretary Lorenzana realized too that maybe there should have been discussions first,” she said in Filipino in a February 4 interview.

Academic freedom cultivates environment that produced nation-builders

The UP Diliman Student Council stressed that academic freedom is significant in fulfilling the university’s mission of pursuing and disseminating knowledge as it cultivates an “intellectually vibrant environment” that allows free exchange of ideas without fear of punishment.

They added that it is within this atmosphere that the university has produced graduates across disciplines that help in nation-building.

“Without academic freedom, we will be unable to fulfill our mission and we will be incapable of upholding our values of academic excellence and honor,” the student council added.

UP official Pernia said they may soon meet again by the end of the month or when schedules of the two parties are made clear. — Kristine Joy Patag with Christian Deiparine