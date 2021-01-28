#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Red-tagged lawyer says questions still remain on military's erroneous list
In this Oct. 27, 2020 photo, members of national women's alliance Gabriela stage a protest rally at the Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City denouncing red-tagging and to junk the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Red-tagged lawyer says questions still remain on military's erroneous list

(Philstar.com) - January 28, 2021 - 4:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The sacking of the military’s intelligence chief over the publication of an erroneous list of red-tagging University of the Philippines alumni does not erase critical questions on the former student leaders’ inclusion in the said list in the first place.

Lawyer Rafael Aquino, member of the Free Legal Assistance Group, said he appreciates “pockets of relative sanity” within the security sector that are “apparently more sensitive to such principles as professionalism and accountability.”

This was after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorezana said he ordered the relief of Maj. Gen. Alex Luna as the armed forces deputy chief for intelligence over the publication of the incorrect list on its Facebook page.

Lorenzana called the publication of the erroneous list as “unforgivable lapse.”

But Aquino, whose name was one of the 28 listed as UP alumni who are either killed or captured and have joined the New People’s Army, said critical questions remain unanswered.

The rights lawyer pressed on what was the basis of the Luna’s office in including the 28 on the list and the objectives of drawing up such a list in the first place.

“Would this be to facilitate military targeting? What is the official thinking guiding generation of these lists and their use? Does the military still have dossiers on the political activities of conscientious Filipinos dating back to the 1970s and the 1980s?” he continued.

READ: IBP calls out military's 'ridiculous red-tagging' of lawyers

'What does this mean for activism?'

The list has since been taken down and the military has apologized for its publication, after some of UP students appeared alive and free in a press conference over the weekend. They have also denied links to communist rebels.

Although the list had already been removed, Aquino said he and his family continue to feel threatened about his inclusion on the list. He added that he is also worried on “what this portends for Filipino activism.”

“If this could be done to us, how much easier could a similar outrage be inflicted upon our countrymen who do not have the same access to media and legal resources, including ordinary students and their teachers?” he said.

“Not only is red-tagging a breach of international humanitarian laws and a direct threat to our right to security, it is also fatal to the free expression underpinning our democracy,” the rights lawyer added.

The publication of the erroneous list came days after the Department of National Defense unilaterally scrapped its pact with UP that bars state forces from entering its campuses without prior notice. This was largely seen as a move to further shrink spaces for activists and for dissent.

The Commission on Human Rights had earlier said that military’s gaffe is still concerning. “Similar lapses, if left unchecked, can put reputations and lives in serious danger,”lawyer Jacqueline de Guia, CHR spokesperson, said. — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE RED-TAGGING UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House panel&rsquo;s rejection of ABS-CBN franchise is final, chair says
House panel’s rejection of ABS-CBN franchise is final, chair says
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The rejection of ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise by a House committee is already final as no lawmaker appealed...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Filipinos whose working visas have been withheld during the administration of Donald Trump can now heave a sigh of relief...
Headlines
fbfb
Military intelligence chief sacked over misinformation in list of alleged communist rebels
Military intelligence chief sacked over misinformation in list of alleged communist rebels
5 hours ago
"The publication of an erroneous list, originating from his office OJ2, of alleged NPA killed by the military is an unforgivable...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators scold Sinas for initially snubbing hearing on series of killings
Senators scold Sinas for initially snubbing hearing on series of killings
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
Sen. Richard Gordon, chair of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, bristled at Sinas' absence, becoming further...
Headlines
fbfb
Cavite cancels award for China firm&rsquo;s $10 billion Sangley project
Cavite cancels award for China firm’s $10 billion Sangley project
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The province of Cavite has cancelled its award of a $10-billion airport deal in Sangley Point, among the biggest projects...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Underperformer': Philippines ranks 79th among 98 countries in COVID-19 suppression
'Underperformer': Philippines ranks 79th among 98 countries in COVID-19 suppression
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 36 minutes ago
The Philippines received a dismal score of 30.6 out of 100, trailing most of its Southeast Asian peers.
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan bloc wants more heads to roll over red-tagging
Makabayan bloc wants more heads to roll over red-tagging
59 minutes ago
Unsatisfied with the firing of the military’s intelligence chief, lawmakers in the leftist Makabayan bloc in the House...
Headlines
fbfb
Despite DepEd denial of mass dropout, student participation in classes 'waning' &mdash; ACT
Despite DepEd denial of mass dropout, student participation in classes 'waning' — ACT
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
A teachers' group on Thursday said that while the education department has denied claims of a massive dropout in distance...
Headlines
fbfb
Study backs claims that Duterte&rsquo;s anti-drug campaign is &lsquo;war on the poor,&rsquo; nonprofit says
Study backs claims that Duterte’s anti-drug campaign is ‘war on the poor,’ nonprofit says
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“Through the documentation of these cases, the atrocities committed and condoned by this administration shall not be...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA chief Locsin in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
DFA chief Locsin in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he was negative at the moment but the officers he met on Wednesday tested...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with