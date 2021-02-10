A woman participates in a vaccine simulation program in Mandaluyong City held at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School on Jan. 27, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 541,560 with 1,345 new cases
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus disease caseload reached 541,560 Wednesday after the Department of Health recorded 1,345 new infections.
Active cases or those undergoing treatment or quarantine accounted for 30,188 or 5.6% of the total.
Recoveries increased to 499,971 after 276 more people recuperated from the disease.
Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 11,401 with 114 additional fatalities—the highest logged in a day since January 15.
What’s new today?
- The DOH said there is no final date yet on the arrival of coronavirus vaccines in the country. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said the government is ready to begin its inoculation drive by February 15 but Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the date was only “indicative.”
- Managers of vaccination sites have been ordered to come up with list of substitute COVID-19 vaccine recipients in case people scheduled to receive jabs do not show up.
- The DOH, the National Task Force against COVID-19 and the country’s Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory cautioning the public against individuals and institutions claiming to sell unregistered COVID-19 vaccines.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended