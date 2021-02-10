COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 541,560 with 1,345 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus disease caseload reached 541,560 Wednesday after the Department of Health recorded 1,345 new infections.

Active cases or those undergoing treatment or quarantine accounted for 30,188 or 5.6% of the total.

Recoveries increased to 499,971 after 276 more people recuperated from the disease.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 11,401 with 114 additional fatalities—the highest logged in a day since January 15.

