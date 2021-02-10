#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Authorities warn public vs buying unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines
In this file photo taken on February 02, 2021 A health worker holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine against the novel coronavirus at the vaccination center in Freising, southern Germany, on February 2, 2021
AFP/Christof Stache

Authorities warn public vs buying unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines

(Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 1:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies cautioned the public against individuals and institutions claiming to sell unregistered coronavirus vaccines as no COVID-19 jab has been approved for general use yet.

In a briefing Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the public should only receive COVID-19 vaccines through the government’s immunization program.

“It’s only through national government that you can get these vaccines that are forthcoming,” Vergeire said.

READ: Palace justifies soldiers getting jabs of unauthorized COVID-19 vaccine

Government officials said the government’s target is to give shots to at least 50 million Filipinos in this year alone. But this largely depends on the global supply of the coveted products, most of which have already been procured by other nations.

Authorities are anticipating the arrival of an initial batch of 117,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the COVAX facility. These limited shots will benefit health workers.

Risks

The Department of Health, the National Task Force against COVID-19 and the country’s Food and Drug Administration also issued an advisory late Tuesday following reports on the unauthorized sale of unregistered COVID-19 shots.

The distribution, marketing and sale of any unregistered COVID-19 vaccine in the country is currently prohibited. The law, however, stops short of penalizing people who receive unauthorized inoculation.

“The safety and quality of vaccines purchased unlawfully cannot be guaranteed as these may be counterfeit or have not been transported in the right temperature (cold chain),” the three agencies said.

“The public is reminded that counterfeit or spoiled vaccines may result in serious harm or injury, even death,” they added.

READ: Año: Only one Cabinet member vaccinated with donated unauthorized vaccine

Only vaccines approved for emergency use will be rolled out in the country’s inoculation campaign. So far, only Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca have been granted EUA by the Philippine FDA.

The grant of an EUA is not equivalent to a product registration or market authorization, which means that such products may not be marketed or sold.

The national government leads the procurement of vaccines although tripartite agreements can be entered into by private firms and local government units. They are authorized to provide vaccines in accordance with the existing COVID-19 vaccination prioritization framework. 

The government was previously criticized for the secret and unauthorized COVID-19 vaccination of the Presidential Security Group, a move that caught health officials surprised and left the public enraged. At least one member of the Duterte Cabinet was also vaccinated ahead of the rest of the nation, although that official was never named. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
US President Joe Biden spoke to the leadership of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on February 8 during the Super Bowl.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte rant prompts House ally to call to restart probe into &lsquo;condoned&rsquo; Lopez loans
Duterte rant prompts House ally to call to restart probe into ‘condoned’ Lopez loans
By Xave Gregorio | 19 hours ago
This, even if the DBP already denied that it condoned or wrote off soured loans of the Lopez Group of Companies back in the...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP chief &lsquo;alarmed&rsquo; at new China coast guard law
AFP chief ‘alarmed’ at new China coast guard law
By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
Newly installed Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said he finds “very alarming”...
Headlines
fbfb
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law &mdash; AFP chief
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law — AFP chief
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
The new chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday said the navy would be increasing its visibility in the West...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to ABS-CBN: Settle your taxes first
Duterte to ABS-CBN: Settle your taxes first
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
While the tax bureau has said that ABS-CBN regularly paid taxes, President Duterte insisted on Monday that he would not allow...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Colmenares fears anti-terror law may prompt junking of habeas corpus pleas
Colmenares fears anti-terror law may prompt junking of habeas corpus pleas
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
On the resumption of the oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen posed this to the petitioners:...
Headlines
fbfb
Implementation of 3-strike policy in RFID lanes eyed on February 22
Implementation of 3-strike policy in RFID lanes eyed on February 22
2 hours ago
The Toll Regulatory Board is eyeing to implement beginning on February 22 a three-strike policy against motorists who enter...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo calls for faster rollout of coronavirus vaccines
Robredo calls for faster rollout of coronavirus vaccines
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday called for a faster rollout of coronavirus vaccines, saying that the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers mull penalties for lack of face masks in private vehicles
Lawmakers mull penalties for lack of face masks in private vehicles
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"If our goal is to impose a policy of mask-wearing at all times, if it's inconvenient for people, then let's inconvenience...
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio: Wait for China to use coast guard law before going to UN tribunal
Carpio: Wait for China to use coast guard law before going to UN tribunal
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
"If China fires on a Philippine vessel in the West Philippine Sea that's the time we go to a [UN Convention on the Law of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with