#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
February 15 arrival date for COVID-19 vaccines just an estimate â€” DOH
This February 9, 2021 photo shows a part of the simulation exercise by government on the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines in the country
Release/National Task Force COVID-19

February 15 arrival date for COVID-19 vaccines just an estimate — DOH

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The health department on Wednesday said there is no final date yet on the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines in the country, a clarification against the administration's own pronouncement that the jabs could be here by February 15. 

Palace spokesperson Harry Roque earlier this week said government is ready to begin its vaccination drive by the said date with the doses from the COVAX facility, only later on to say that there is nothing sure so far.

In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the February 15 was a date given by the vaccine manufacturers of the global initiative.

"The COVAX facility initially told us na by the second or third week of February," she said. "'Pag sinabi nating indicative, 'yan po 'yung mga tentative schedule pa lang. Wala pa po tayong confirmed dates."

(When we say indicative, those are still tentative schedules so far. We don't have confirmed dates yet.)

Still, the senior health official said inoculation would begin two to three days once the doses are delivered, with health workers first to receive the vaccines under government's priority list. 

According to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., doses from the COVAX facility would include millions from AstraZeneca and some 117,000 from Pfizer, candidate vaccines which have been cleared for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

Officials also held a simulation exercise on Tuesday for the jabs' arrival in a bid to show readiness in undertaking a giant effort of vaccination 50 to 70 million in 2021 alone.

Commenting on the move, Vergeire said they encountered "bottlenecks", which she said they had already expected and eventually resolved. 

"Yesterday, the simulation was ongoing and transport vehicles were passing through [South Luzon Expressway], and [noong] papunta na sa [Research Institute for Tropical Medicine], biglang mayroong aksidenteng malaki so the transport vehicles had to go through another route," she said.

(As the transport vehicles were passing there was a huge accident so they had to go throug another route.)

President Rodrigo Duterte had significantly pinned his hopes on the vaccines over the course of the health crisis, but his administration has faced criticisms in the bid to secure doses, particularly that it was late into engaging in talks with drugmakers as well as its preference for the Chinese-made Sinovac.

COVID-19 VACCINE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HARRY ROQUE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
US President Joe Biden spoke to the leadership of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on February 8 during the Super Bowl.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte rant prompts House ally to call to restart probe into &lsquo;condoned&rsquo; Lopez loans
Duterte rant prompts House ally to call to restart probe into ‘condoned’ Lopez loans
By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
This, even if the DBP already denied that it condoned or wrote off soured loans of the Lopez Group of Companies back in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana, new Pentagon chief talk VFA, South China Sea
Lorenzana, new Pentagon chief talk VFA, South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
(Updated) Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III discussed priority bilateral defense...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP chief &lsquo;alarmed&rsquo; at new China coast guard law
AFP chief ‘alarmed’ at new China coast guard law
By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Newly installed Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said he finds “very alarming”...
Headlines
fbfb
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law &mdash; AFP chief
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law — AFP chief
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
The new chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday said the navy would be increasing its visibility in the West...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Senate urged to probe surge in cases of online abuse, exploitation of Filipino children
Senate urged to probe surge in cases of online abuse, exploitation of Filipino children
8 minutes ago
This comes as several non-government organizations this week called for safer and better internet for children, expressing...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 541,560 with 1,345 new cases
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 541,560 with 1,345 new cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 minutes ago
Active cases or those undergoing treatment or quarantine accounted for 30,188 or 5.6% of the total.
Headlines
fbfb
Top House leaders seek authority for LGUs to buy COVID-19 vaccines on their own
Top House leaders seek authority for LGUs to buy COVID-19 vaccines on their own
By Xave Gregorio | 13 minutes ago
Top leaders of the House of Representatives have filed a bill which seeks to authorize local governments to purchase coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Vax sites ordered to come up with list of substitute COVID-19 vaccine recipients
Vax sites ordered to come up with list of substitute COVID-19 vaccine recipients
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a briefing Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency had already directed managers of vaccination...
Headlines
fbfb
Authorities warn public vs buying unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines
Authorities warn public vs buying unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines
2 hours ago
The Department of Health, the National Task Force against COVID-19 and the country’s Food and Drug Administration also...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with