#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Vax sites ordered to come up with list of substitute COVID-19 vaccine recipients
A city hall employee (L) takes part in a vaccination simulation in Manila on January 19, 2021, ahead of the expected arrival of COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines in the capital city next month.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Vax sites ordered to come up with list of substitute COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — To ensure that coveted COVID-19 shots will not go to waste, the Department of Health ordered vaccination sites to a prepare substitution list in case people scheduled to receive jabs do not show up.

In a briefing Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency had already directed managers of vaccination sites to come up with a “quick substitution list.”

“Vaccines are very valuable so we don’t want to have wastage in our deployment program. We have instructed already the initial sites for vaccination that they should have this number of individuals that should substitute for those who will be refusing on the day itself,” she said.

The quick substitution list must have at least 20% of the target vaccine recipients. For example, if 800 people are scheduled to be inoculated on the day of vaccination, there should be 160 back up vaccine recipients who can be contacted in case people back out or miss their appointment.  

“We don’t have a basis for the 20%. We just want to be sure that if we have those who refuse on the day of vaccination, at least we have this reserve of 20%,” Vergeire said.

The guidelines of the quick substitution list are still being finalized but the health official said it must include those in the priority sectors.

The government faces the challenge of conducting a massive COVID-19 vaccination program, which relies heavily on public trust that vaccines are both effective and safe following the highly politicized Dengvaxia controversy in 2017.

Almost half of Filipinos were not inclined to get vaccinated against COVID-19 mainly due to safety concerns, a survey released by Pulse Asia in January suggested. Only 32% of the 2,400 adult respondents said their will get COVID-19 jabs, while the remaining 21% were undecided.

A separate Social Weather Stations survey released last year showed that 66% of adult Filipinos were willing to receive COVID-19 jabs, while 31% were not.

The government is aiming to secure a total of 146 to 148 vaccine doses to inoculate at least 50 million people this year alone but it has yet to execute definitive supply agreements with pharmaceutical companies.  

Officials are anticipating the arrival of an initial batch of 117,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine obtained through the COVAX facility this month. Once they arrive, these limited jabs will benefit medical frontliners.

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
US President Joe Biden spoke to the leadership of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on February 8 during the Super Bowl.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte rant prompts House ally to call to restart probe into &lsquo;condoned&rsquo; Lopez loans
Duterte rant prompts House ally to call to restart probe into ‘condoned’ Lopez loans
By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
This, even if the DBP already denied that it condoned or wrote off soured loans of the Lopez Group of Companies back in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana, new Pentagon chief talk VFA, South China Sea
Lorenzana, new Pentagon chief talk VFA, South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
(Updated) Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III discussed priority bilateral defense...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP chief &lsquo;alarmed&rsquo; at new China coast guard law
AFP chief ‘alarmed’ at new China coast guard law
By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Newly installed Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said he finds “very alarming”...
Headlines
fbfb
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law &mdash; AFP chief
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law — AFP chief
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
The new chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday said the navy would be increasing its visibility in the West...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Senate urged to probe surge in cases of online abuse, exploitation of Filipino children
Senate urged to probe surge in cases of online abuse, exploitation of Filipino children
9 minutes ago
This comes as several non-government organizations this week called for safer and better internet for children, expressing...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 541,560 with 1,345 new cases
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 541,560 with 1,345 new cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 minutes ago
Active cases or those undergoing treatment or quarantine accounted for 30,188 or 5.6% of the total.
Headlines
fbfb
Top House leaders seek authority for LGUs to buy COVID-19 vaccines on their own
Top House leaders seek authority for LGUs to buy COVID-19 vaccines on their own
By Xave Gregorio | 14 minutes ago
Top leaders of the House of Representatives have filed a bill which seeks to authorize local governments to purchase coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
February 15 arrival date for COVID-19 vaccines just an estimate &mdash; DOH
February 15 arrival date for COVID-19 vaccines just an estimate — DOH
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
DOH says there is no definite date yet on the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.
Headlines
fbfb
Authorities warn public vs buying unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines
Authorities warn public vs buying unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines
2 hours ago
The Department of Health, the National Task Force against COVID-19 and the country’s Food and Drug Administration also...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with