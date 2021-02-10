#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Nearly 2,000 pass medtech exam
The PRC said 1,919 out of the 2,835 examinees passed the Medical Technologist Licensure examination.
www.facebook.com/whatsupdagupan

Nearly 2,000 pass medtech exam

Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - February 10, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country has almost 2,000 newly licensed medical technologists, according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The PRC said 1,919 out of the 2,835 examinees passed the Medical Technologist Licensure examination.

Those who failed to pass the board exam for medical technology but had obtained a general rating of at least 70 percent, PRC said, can register as medical laboratory technician.

PRC chair Teofilo Pilando Jr. previously said that the Commission has scheduled about a hundred licensure exams this year to make up for the suspensions last year.

Pilando said PRC prioritized the holding of exams for professionals needed in responding to the pandemic.

By the end of the year, the PRC also hopes to start conducting online licensure exams.

MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIST PROFESSIONAL REGULATION COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
11 hours ago
US President Joe Biden spoke to the leadership of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on February 8 during the Super Bowl.
Headlines
fbfb
Calida says 2 Aeta farmers wish to withdraw petition to join fight vs anti-terrorism law
Calida says 2 Aeta farmers wish to withdraw petition to join fight vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
(Updated) Solicitor General Jose Calida made a manifestation on the oral arguments on the Anti-Terrorism Act that Japer Gurung...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte rant prompts House ally to call to restart probe on &lsquo;condoned&rsquo; Lopez loans
Duterte rant prompts House ally to call to restart probe on ‘condoned’ Lopez loans
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
This, even if the DBP already denied that it condoned or wrote off soured loans of the Lopez Group of Companies back in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says he won&rsquo;t allow ABS-CBN to operate even if given a franchise
Duterte says he won’t allow ABS-CBN to operate even if given a franchise
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
While the tax bureau has said that ABS-CBN is regularly paying taxes, President Duterte insisted that the broadcasting firm...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually &ndash; Recto
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually – Recto
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
The many new fees imposed by the Land Transportation Office are creating a “lucrative downstream industry as a result...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Parlade apologizes for remark vs reporter
Parlade apologizes for remark vs reporter
By by Sheila Crisostomo And Mike Frialde | 45 minutes ago
National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict spokesman Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. yesterday apologized to journalist...
Headlines
fbfb
Inclusion of retail frontliners in vaccine priority list pushed
Inclusion of retail frontliners in vaccine priority list pushed
By Louella Desiderio | 45 minutes ago
The country’s group of retailers is asking the government to include retail frontline workers in the priority sectors...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to Reds: Don&rsquo;t disrupt delivery of vaccines
Duterte to Reds: Don’t disrupt delivery of vaccines
By Alexis Romero | 45 minutes ago
President Duterte has urged communist rebels to “observe the rules of humanity” by not obstructing the delivery...
Headlines
fbfb
DA providing P27 billion loans to assist hog raisers
DA providing P27 billion loans to assist hog raisers
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 45 minutes ago
The government is allocating P27 billion in loans to commercial hog raisers in a bid to restart the hog industry, which has...
Headlines
fbfb
House passes mandatory immunization, MSME aid bills
House passes mandatory immunization, MSME aid bills
By Edu Punay | 45 minutes ago
The House of Representatives recently passed two measures seeking to expand the mandatory immunization program and giving...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with