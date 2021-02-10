Nearly 2,000 pass medtech exam

MANILA, Philippines — The country has almost 2,000 newly licensed medical technologists, according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The PRC said 1,919 out of the 2,835 examinees passed the Medical Technologist Licensure examination.

Those who failed to pass the board exam for medical technology but had obtained a general rating of at least 70 percent, PRC said, can register as medical laboratory technician.

PRC chair Teofilo Pilando Jr. previously said that the Commission has scheduled about a hundred licensure exams this year to make up for the suspensions last year.

Pilando said PRC prioritized the holding of exams for professionals needed in responding to the pandemic.

By the end of the year, the PRC also hopes to start conducting online licensure exams.