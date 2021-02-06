#VACCINEWATCHPH
CHR to probe Silay City police for parading alleged quarantine violators
Alleged quarantine violators are paraded in Silay City in Negros Occidental.
Release/Commission on Human Rights

CHR to probe Silay City police for parading alleged quarantine violators

(Philstar.com) - February 6, 2021 - 10:54am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said Saturday that its office in Western Visayas will be conducting an investigation on Silay City police for parading alleged quarantine violators.

The CHR said this is to hear the side of Silay City police who posted Friday a now-deleted video on social media showing a procession of people apprehended for allegedly not wearing masks.

The rights commission reminded law enforcers yet again to respect every person’s dignity as it said that parading alleged quarantine violators on the streets may amount to “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment” punishable under the Anti-Torture Act.

“Human rights must always rest at the core of law enforcement. We urge law enforcement officers to also coordinate with public health experts on how to better explain and ensure compliance to health safety protocols amidst the pandemic,” the CHR said.

The Duterte administration has been criticized over its militaristic handling of the pandemic and its apparent double standards when it comes to enforcing quarantine protocols where ordinary folk get severely punished while prominent personalities get a slap on the wrist. — Xave Gregorio

