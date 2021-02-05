#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Money for Black Hawk choppers better spent on health, education â€” teachers' group
The Philippine Air Force receives six of the 16 Black Hawk helicopters that it ordered from Poland during a turnover ceremony at the Clark Air Base in Pampanga on Dec. 10, 2020. .
Released/DOTr

Money for Black Hawk choppers better spent on health, education — teachers' group

(Philstar.com) - February 5, 2021 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — A teachers' union on Thursday called out President Rodrigo Duterte for green-lighting the purchase of 15 Black Hawk helicopters for the Philippine Air Force despite the pandemic-induced hardships faced by Filipinos.

"It is verging on immoral to be stocking up on [a] war arsenal while our people reel in health and economic crisis," said Raymond Basilio, secretary-general of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers. "What we need are vaccines, jobs, aid, food and basic social services such as education."

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Thursday announced the forthcoming acquisition, explaining that it was "part of plans to slowly address the growing heli-lift deficiency of our armed forces and [to] decommission all Huey helicopters," which have figured in crash landings.

According to its manufacturer, the Sikorsky Black Hawk is a multirole helicopter whose functions include internal and external lift, combat assault, medical evacuation, aerial firefighting, search and rescue, special operations and VIP transport. It can also be armed.

"We call out the Duterte government for its grave funding mispriorities," Basilio said. "Why is the government squandering the people’s money on senseless wars when our biggest adversary today is the crisis that wreaks havoc on all aspects of our national life?"

ACT is one of the progressive groups often accused by security forces of being a legal front for the Communist Party of the Philippines. The group has rejected the allegation.

ACT tells gov't: Use funds to address education crisis instead

Basilio also called the plan to purchase the "war choppers" a "sharp slap in the face of all our teachers and learners who were already battered by huge distance learning costs." All this, he added, comes "as the Duterte government continues to renege on its duty to provide for the needs of education."

Drawing from reports on a previously military purchase of 16 Sikorsky S70-i Black Hawk helicopters which the defense department said cost $241.46 million, ACT noted that this most recent purchase could cost up to $225 million or P11.25 billion.

Basilio said this amount "can provide all our one million public school teachers with seven months of P1,500 monthly internet allowance to help facilitate distance learning and avert the learning crisis."

He further called on the Department of Budget and Management to urge Duterte to grant teachers monthly internet allowance as well as to augment the Department of Education's funds in order to provide employees with the mandated P10,000 Service Recognition Incentive for 2020.

ACT also called for the swift approval and release of the mandated Performance-Based Bonus for Fiscal Year 2019 for DepEd's teaching and non-teaching staff.

"We urge the DBM to draw up a supplemental budget for education if the government intends to salvage the millions of youth who are now at risk of dropping out due to the inaccessibility and poor quality of the ill-equipped distance learning," Basilio said.

"We also demand for the protection of the education frontliners’ welfare through the provision of ample and just benefits." — Bella Perez-Rubio

AFP ALLIANCE OF CONCERNED TEACHERS MILITARY RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Your questions about allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines answered
Your questions about allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines answered
1 day ago
“Based on current data, the benefits of these vaccines to the general public far outweigh the potential risk of adverse...
Headlines
fbfb
As senators scold Parlade for threatening reporter, new AFP chief promises to do better
As senators scold Parlade for threatening reporter, new AFP chief promises to do better
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
Two senators on Thursday night berated Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. for accusing a journalist of being a propagandist for...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin blames the West for 'destroying' Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
Locsin blames the West for 'destroying' Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 21 hours ago
"I pour scorn on the Western world for destroying Aung San Sii Kyi and making her a victim of the military," Locsin told the...
Headlines
fbfb
LP eyes Robredo as presidential bet in 2022
LP eyes Robredo as presidential bet in 2022
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The opposition Liberal Party is considering Vice President Leni Robredo as its presidential candidate for the 2022 polls even...
Headlines
fbfb
Largest part of first tunnel boring machine for Metro Manila subway arrives
Largest part of first tunnel boring machine for Metro Manila subway arrives
6 hours ago
The cutter head, the largest part of the first of six tunnel boring machines that will be used for the partial operability...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH, DTI: No sanctions for labs lowering price of COVID-19 testing
DOH, DTI: No sanctions for labs lowering price of COVID-19 testing
42 minutes ago
DOH and DTI said this is allowed “provided that the quality of service is maintained.”
Headlines
fbfb
Briones: Teachers to help in vaccination program through info drive; won't administer jabs
Briones: Teachers to help in vaccination program through info drive; won't administer jabs
2 hours ago
“Teachers are trained to teach, not to administer vaccine,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: NBI 'winding up' probe into Christine Dacera's death
Guevarra: NBI 'winding up' probe into Christine Dacera's death
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is close to finishing its probe into the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera,...
Headlines
fbfb
Face masks in vehicles only required when riding with others &mdash; DOTr, DOH
Face masks in vehicles only required when riding with others — DOTr, DOH
4 hours ago
Government agencies on Thursday clarified that motorists need not wear face masks if they are driving a private vehicle ...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Priority population groups for COVID-19 vaccination
LIST: Priority population groups for COVID-19 vaccination
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The list was crafted by the Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (iNITAG) and was approved by the Inter-Agency...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with