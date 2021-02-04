#VACCINEWATCHPH
Cayetano and allies push for additional cash aid for families
Ousted Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano speaks at a media conference where he and his allies launched the 'BTS sa Kongreso' bloc.
Release/Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano

Cayetano and allies push for additional cash aid for families

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) and his allies filed a bill seeking to give additional cash assistance to families even if the government has chosen to stop extending costly aid as the economy slowly reopens.

In their proposal, called Bangon Pamilyang Pilipino, Filipino families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic would receive a one-time cash aid of P1,500 per head or P10,000, whichever is higher.

“Assistance to our countrymen is still needed to help them survive and get back on their feet amidst the pandemic while a viable vaccine program for all Filipinos is being rolled out by the government,” the former House speaker and his allies said in filing House Bill No. 8597.

The poorest of the poor, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, displaced, retrenched or separated workers, frontline medical workers, families of overseas Filipino workers, those who were unable to get assistance through any of the social amelioration programs of the government will be prioritized under the proposed handout.

Filipino citizens holding a Philippine national ID and other members of vulnerable sectors will also be among the priority sectors for the cash aid.

The lawmakers hope that if the measure is approved, the cash aid would also serve as a stimulus for the economy, which fell to the lowest on record in 2020.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures to boost both the economy and the lives of the Filipino people,” they said.

It remains to be seen how their bill would go through the legislative mill in the House currently led by Cayetano’s rival, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Since Cayetano’s ouster, he and his allies have tried to stage a comeback in public consciousness, following a failed and desperate attempt to cling to power at the lower house.

This small group of legislators even went as far as branding themselves as “BTS” to capitalize on Korean pop culture’s appeal to Filipinos, only to draw public ire for their effort to make themselves relevant in the House.

