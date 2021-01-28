Philippines approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab for emergency use

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, making it the second COVID-19 jab to get the approval needed for it to be rolled out in the government's inoculation program.

“After a thorough review of the current available data by our medical and regulatory experts, the FDA is granting an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca. It is decided all conditions for EUA are present and that the benefit of using the vaccine outweighs the known and potential risks,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said Thursday.

Related Stories Philippine gov't, private firms secure 17M doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

The AstraZeneca shot, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, was found to be 70% effective on average.

AstraZeneca vaccines only need to be stored at around 2°C, which is the standard temperature that is within the existing cold chain system in the country.

The national government, several local government units and private firms signed a deal with the British-Swedish company for a total of 17 million doses of its coronavirus vaccines.

The FDA earlier granted an EUA to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.