#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab for emergency use
Boxes of vials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are seen in a refrigerator at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol on January 9, 2021 one of seven mass vaccination centers which are set to open next week as Britain continues its vaccination program against Covid-19.
AFP/Andrew Matthews/Pool

Philippines approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab for emergency use

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2021 - 11:24am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, making it the second COVID-19 jab to get the approval needed for it to be rolled out in the government's inoculation program. 

“After a thorough review of the current available data by our medical and regulatory experts, the FDA is granting an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca. It is decided all conditions for EUA are present and that the benefit of using the vaccine outweighs the known and potential risks,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said Thursday.

The AstraZeneca shot, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, was found to be 70% effective on average.

AstraZeneca vaccines only need to be stored at around 2°C, which is the standard temperature that is within the existing cold chain system in the country.

The national government, several local government units and private firms signed a deal with the British-Swedish company for a total of 17 million doses of its coronavirus vaccines.

The FDA earlier granted an EUA to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. 

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. 

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cavite cancels award for China firm&rsquo;s $10 billion Sangley project
Cavite cancels award for China firm’s $10 billion Sangley project
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The province of Cavite has cancelled its award of a $10-billion airport deal in Sangley Point, among the biggest projects...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Filipinos whose working visas have been withheld during the administration of Donald Trump can now heave a sigh of relief...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines protests China&rsquo;s new coast guard law
Philippines protests China’s new coast guard law
By Pia Lee Brago | 12 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has filed a diplomatic protest with China over its new law authorizing its coast...
Headlines
fbfb
Army chief picked to lead AFP
Army chief picked to lead AFP
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
A Mindanao veteran and medal of valor awardee will be the next chief of the 140,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippin...
Headlines
fbfb
House may vote on ABS-CBN franchise in plenary next week
House may vote on ABS-CBN franchise in plenary next week
By Xave Gregorio | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives may finally vote on ABS-CBN’s franchise in plenary, six months after a House panel rejected...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Catholic Church's social justice arm rejects Charter change
Catholic Church's social justice arm rejects Charter change
1 hour ago
The social justice arm of the Catholic Church in the Philippines rejected fresh moves to change the Constitution, saying there...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte government has no interest in probing themselves &mdash; global group
Duterte government has no interest in probing themselves — global group
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice’s exclusion of the Commission on Human Rights in its “drug war” review report,...
Headlines
fbfb
Global groups launch independent probe into alleged rights abuses
Global groups launch independent probe into alleged rights abuses
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
The Independent International Commission of Investigation into Human Rights Violations in the Philippines or Investigate PH...
Headlines
fbfb
615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached
615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health has reached 615 contacts of 12 persons infected with the new COVID-19 variant in Bontoc, DOH Undersecretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Private sector eyes Moderna vaccines
Private sector eyes Moderna vaccines
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Following the agreement to purchase COVID-19 vaccines developed by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, private sector...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with