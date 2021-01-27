House a step away from passing bill to allow president to suspend SSS rate hike

MANILA, Philippines — The bill seeking to authorize President Rodrigo Duterte to defer increases in contributions to the Social Security System is just a step away from clearing the House of Representatives.

The House on Wednesday passed on second reading House Bill No. 8512 which seeks to grant the president the power to suspend scheduled increases in SSS contributions in times of national emergencies.

The bill is eyed as a reprieve to pandemic-battered workers who are facing an increase in SSS contributions to 13% from 12% of their monthly salary.

However, the deferment of the SSS hike, if the bill is enacted, largely lies on whether Duterte would use his power to delay the adjustments.

As it is, Duterte’s top economic adviser, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III who sits as SSS chair, had staunchly opposed any deferment.

It also remains to be seen whether a similar measure would clear the Senate. Bills seeking to suspend the SSS rate hike remain pending in the committee.

— Xave Gregorio