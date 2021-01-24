UP Diliman rejects drug ops, crime hotspot claims by police
MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines in Diliman has disputed claims that there are drug operations inside campus as well as that it is a crime "hotspot' after a week that the defense department terminating its accord with the institution that bars entry to state forces in its grounds.
Defense and military officials have continued to insist on allegations without concrete proof that UP, which had long kept an activist reputation, is recruiting students to the armed communist movement and resulting in the abrogation of an accord that has since been widely condemned.
In a move seen to further justify the DND's termination, police on January 22 said the trend of reported non-index crimes within Barangay UP Campus, which covers seven other barangays or communities, had "remained consistent" and is therefore a crime hotspot in Quezon City.
"No [methamphetamine] or illegal drug laboratory has ever operated inside the UP Diliman campus," the university said in a media brief on Saturday. "Neither was there information or intelligence reports from the PNP or PDEA of the operation of such within our community."
The refute on drug claims followed particularly after military spokesman Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo floated the possibility of shabu laboratories operating inside UP campuses. Such remarks, however, came with no proof to support it.
UP added that drug-related cases within the community make up only between 1 to 2% of overall safety and security-related incidents. In 2020, the university said its own police tallied only 91 security cases in campus, "consisting primarily of crimes against property."
Prior to that year, UP said no drug-related cases were reported from the 247 incidents in total in 2019.
"Effectively, the number of recorded cases in campus dropped by 63 percent in 2020 from the 2019 number," the university said. "Because of the community quarantine imposed since March 2020 and the implementation of the remote learning setup and alternative work arrangements, there continues to be a visible decrease of population in UP."
UP's security office has also kept "cooperative relations" with Quezon City Police and added that it turns over suspects arrested and had even assisted the PNP before.
“[We] have been very accommodating to programs and efforts of our law enforcement agencies to totally eliminate the existence of illegal drugs inside the campus community," UP said. "We ensure that UP Diliman is still one of the safest and most peaceful campus environments in the country."
Many have questioned and criticized the DND's ending of its accord with UP signed in 1989 in an effort to protect the university's autonomy from military intervention, especially in protest rallies. It is also largely viewed to shrink spaces for expressing dissent, at a time when mass gatherings, including demonstrations, are prohibited due to the pandemic.
Lawmakers who graduated from UP joined too in the chorus of those opposed to the move, with a bill in the Senate since filed to institutionalize the pact.
The DND's move comes as the administration continues in its bid to rid the country of its insurgency problem. But such efforts had seen officials blatantly tagging activists, human rights advocates and even institutions such as UP, as linked to the CPP-NPA yet failing to prove the claims.
Those named have repeatedly denied the allegations, but often they are exposed to threats, intimidation or worse, killed, seeing the issue of "red-tagging" as exacerbating under the Duterte government.
The Department of National Defense has told the University of the Philippines that is is terminating an agreement that requires the police and military to coordinate with the university administration on entering or holding operations in UP campuses.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the department "is aware that there is indeed an ongoing clandestine recruitment" inside UP campuses and the accord is being used to prevent government from holding operations.
The move has been criticized widely on social media, with many saying it endangers the academic freedom and activism that UP is known for. UP campuses have also been venues for protests on national and social issues.
Photo: The UP Oblation symbolizes excellence, sacrifice and service for the common good. The STAR, file
Statement of UP Open University on the Unilateral Abrogation of the UP-DND Accord
The University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) strongly supports the call of UP President Danilo L. Concepcion to uphold the UP-DND accord and expresses indignation and grave concern on the unilateral abrogation of the agreement.
We believe that this accord safeguards the constitutionally guaranteed academic freedom of the university and provides a safe space for its constituents to freely express their thoughts, ideologies and advocacies in various formats and platforms. The baseless accusations and unwarranted red-tagging of UP students, its faculty, and staff are not enough basis for the agreement to be terminated.
We are one with the entire UP community in defending our academic freedom and our right for free and safe haven to openly express our ideas. This unilateral decision of the Department of National Defense to terminate the agreement poses a grave threat, especially in this time where opinions and ideas are expressed in cyberspace. This move will sow fear, silence criticism, curtail critical thinking, and make our university vulnerable to all sorts of human rights violations and abuse both in the physical space and virtual space.
We are taking this opportunity to call on the UPOU constituents and the entire UP community to be vigilant, unwavering, and steadfast in defending our freedom of speech, freedom to express dissent, and our academic freedom that is deeply ingrained in our history as a university.
Former UP president Jose Abueva expresses dismay about the Department of National Defense's unilateral abrogation of its accord with the premier state university.
Abueva recalls that he and then Defense Secretary Fidel Ramos had an understanding when they forged the 1989 agreement protecting the university from military operations.
"There was a deep, mutual understanding of the need to uphold this agreement and do everything for the good of UP and the rights of its students, faculty and staff. This understanding was rooted in mutual trust, and mutual respect," Abueva says.
We had a deep understanding between us about the inalienable rights to freedom, democracy, justice and peace that lasted beyond our respective presidencies. There was a deep, mutual understanding of the need to uphold this agreement and do everything for the good of UP..
Sens. Joel Villanueva, Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay and Grace Poe file a Senate bill institutionalizing the UP-DND Accord under Republic Act 9500 or the University of the Philippines Charter of 2008.
The senators say the proposed measure prevents unwarranted intrusion of security forces into all UP campuses in the country.
"We believe that DND should not break the agreement with UP. Our role as a legislator is to ensure that the spirit of the 1989 Accords is protected and set-in stone to ensure that our students are protected from unreasonable state intrusion," the senators say in their explanatory note.
Lawmakers led by Rep. Edcel Lagman seek a House probe into the DND’s unilateral termination of its agreement with UP barring the entry of state forces from its campuses without coordination.
Students of the Polytechnic University worry that a similar accord covering the university will be next. A protest is scheduled Wednesday morning.
UP Cebu urges the national government, including the Department of National Defense, to rethink an revoke the cancelation of its accord with the premier state university.
Citing previous threats received by Assistant Professor Regletto Aldrich Imbong who is also president of UP Cebu All UP Academic Employees Union, the campus' administration condenms all forms of baseless accusations and red-tagging among its constituents, faculty and students.
"The 1989 UP-DND Accord provides a safeguard for our constituents from such abuse of authority, and for promoting our rule of law. Thus, with the rest of the UP community, we in UP Cebu will staunchly defend our basic rights and will stand our ground," UP Cebu Chancellor Liza Corro says in a statement.
UP Cebu Administration's Statement on the DND's Unilateral Abrogation of the UP-DND Accord
