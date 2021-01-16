#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Coronavirus cases among migrant Filipinos breach 13,500 â€” DFA
Government personnel assist returning OFWs on May 26, 2020 as they register their personal details upon arrival at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental.
The STAR/Gerry Lee Gorit

Coronavirus cases among migrant Filipinos breach 13,500 — DFA

(Philstar.com) - January 16, 2021 - 10:37am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday reported 42 new coronavirus infections among overseas Filipinos, bringing its tally to 13,540.

Of the total cases recorded by the DFA, 3,988 are marked as active or undergoing treatment.

Recoveries are at 8,617 after 32 new recoveries were recorded Friday.

Deaths remain unchanged at 935 with no new fatalities reported in the last four days.

Travel ban extended

The government on Friday extended its travel ban on over thirty territories until the end of the month. It also expanded the ban to include the United Arab Emirates and Hungary from January 17 to January 31.

DFA in a separate press release noted: "All overseas Filipinos are reminded of the limited quarantine facilities in place and are thus strongly urged to reconsider travel plans to the Philippines for the duration of the travel restrictions, which is set to end on 31 January 2021, without prejudice to the extension of such period upon approval of the [COVID-19 task force].

"Those entering the Philippines from, or who have been to, the affected countries and jurisdiction in the last 14 days are also reminded that they will be required to undergo and complete a strict mandatory 14-day quarantine at a DOH-approved facility, regardless of negative RT-PCR result," it added.

Travel restrictions were extended and expanded two days after the health department reported that a man who traveled from the UAE is the country’s first case of the new coronavirus variant which emerged in the United Kingdom. The UAE had been reporting cases of the new coronavirus variant in December 2020, but it was not included by Philippine officials in the initial ban on some 20 territories confirmed on December 29.

The health department has logged 496,646 Filipinos who have been sickened with coronavirus, 9,876 of whom have died.

It has been 307 days since parts of the country were first placed under lockdown.

— Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 MIGRANT WORKERS NOVEL COROANVIRUS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government to issue vaccination passports
Government to issue vaccination passports
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 would be issued “passports” certifying they are no longer at risk of catching...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators question government preference for Sinovac
Senators question government preference for Sinovac
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Senators questioned yesterday the Duterte administration’s apparent bias for procuring China-made vaccines for COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines named 2nd most Instagrammable place in world
Philippines named 2nd most Instagrammable place in world
By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
Due to its natural wonders, the Philippines was cited among the most Instagrammable places in the world for this year by an...
Headlines
fbfb
Presidency not for women? That&rsquo;s dad&rsquo;s opinion, says Sara
Presidency not for women? That’s dad’s opinion, says Sara
By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday brushed aside the comments of her father, President Duterte, that the presidency...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines travel ban on over 30 countries extended
Philippines travel ban on over 30 countries extended
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
After confirmation that a Filipino had been infected with the UK variant of COVID-19 following a business trip in Dubai, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
&lsquo;1 in 5 establishments not complying with health protocols&rsquo;
‘1 in 5 establishments not complying with health protocols’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Almost a year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, one in every five business establishments still does not comply...
Headlines
fbfb
13 co-passengers of COVID-19 variant patient can&rsquo;t be traced
13 co-passengers of COVID-19 variant patient can’t be traced
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Thirteen co-passengers of the 29-year-old Filipino on a return flight from Dubai who contracted the United Kingdom variant...
Headlines
fbfb
Congressmen disagree on Cha-cha procedural rules
Congressmen disagree on Cha-cha procedural rules
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The renewed bid in Congress to amend the 1987 Constitution kicked off this week with an early, if familiar, hurdle as congressmen...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines expands travel ban to include UAE, Hungary
Philippines expands travel ban to include UAE, Hungary
18 hours ago
The United Arab Emirates had been reporting cases of the new coronavirus variant in December 2020, but Philippine officials...
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-terror law oral arguments reset after Calida's staff contract COVID-19
Anti-terror law oral arguments reset after Calida's staff contract COVID-19
18 hours ago
The oral arguments on the Republic Act 11479 were originally scheduled on January 19, Tuesday, more than six months since...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with