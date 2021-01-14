#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Terrorist threat remains real â€“ UN
Speaking in New York, Vladimir Voronkov said that despite important strikes against terrorism over the past two decades including in bringing perpetrators to justice and disrupting additional attacks countries cannot afford to let down their guard.
STAR/ File

Terrorist threat remains real – UN

Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - January 14, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The threat of terrorism remains real and even direct for many countries, the United Nations counterterrorism chief warned yesterday.

Speaking in New York, Vladimir Voronkov said that despite important strikes against terrorism over the past two decades including in bringing perpetrators to justice and disrupting additional attacks  countries cannot afford to let down their guard.

He warned that the COVID-19 pandemic has only amplified the need for action, as terrorists take advantage of the crisis to exploit new technologies and linkages with organized crime groups.

“Terrorist activity has shown that we must remain extremely vigilant: the threat remains real and even direct for many states,” Voronkov said.

“Terrorists have sought to exploit disruptions arising from COVID-19. They have sought to benefit from the setbacks to the development and human rights agendas, riding on the wavetops of polarization and hate speech amplified by the pandemic,” he said.

He added that the threat has become even more difficult to prevent, with low-cost, low-tech attacks against soft targets by so-called lone wolves.

The United Nations Security Council convened on Tuesday (yesterday in Manila) the ministerial-level meeting to review global cooperation in combatting terrorism in the 20 years since members unanimously adopted a resolution following the Sept. 11 attacks against the United States.

Resolution 1373 called for criminalizing terrorism financing and for greater information sharing by states, among other measures. The Council also established a Counter-Terrorism Committee to monitor its implementation.

Michèle Coninsx, executive director of a special political mission that assists the committee, known as CTED, outlined how the terrorist threat has evolved during this period, which spans the dramatic rise of ISIL, or Daesh, in Iraq and Syria and its subsequent territorial defeat.

She said its destructive legacy will continue to occupy the global agenda, as victims and survivors seek justice and countries work to address the problem of foreign terrorist fighters who associated themselves with the extremist Islamist group.

Islamic State affiliates have sprung up in other parts of the world, including in parts of Asia and Africa, and other challenges have emerged.

UN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov't urged to call off Sinovac purchase after vaccine shows 50% efficacy in Brazil
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 10 hours ago
(Updated 3:37 p.m.) Sen. Francis Pangilinan is calling on the government to cancel its procurement of 25 million doses of...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines confirms first case of new COVID-19 variant
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
(Updated) Health authorities on Wednesday night reported the country's first case from the new variant of the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Makati hotel unaware of multiple guests in Dacera’s room in reply to DOT
By Rosette Adel | 8 hours ago
The hotel in Makati City implicated in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera on Friday responded to the show cause...
Headlines
fbfb
1,453 new cases push Philippines' COVID-19 tally to 492,700
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The fatality count hit 9,699 with 146 more patients succumbing to the respiratory illness.
Headlines
fbfb
A roundup of local governments who secured vaccine deals in advance
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
(Updated 1:41 p.m.) Here's a running list of local governments who have secured vaccine doses for their localities. ...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
New COVID-19 variant now in Philippines – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 37 minutes ago
The new and more contagious variant of COVID-19 that first emerged in the United Kingdom has been detected in the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte vouches for Sinovac, lets LGUs get any vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 37 minutes ago
President Duterte yesterday vouched for the efficacy of Chinese-made vaccines, but said local government units are free to...
Headlines
fbfb
Government sets nationwide info drive on vaccines
By Alexis Romero | 37 minutes ago
The government is embarking on a nationwide information drive on vaccination against COVID-19 to counter what it described...
Headlines
fbfb
UNICEF: Kids can’t afford another year of school disruption
By Pia Lee Brago | 37 minutes ago
Children cannot afford another year of school disruption as the cost of closing schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano, ousted House leaders form independent bloc
By Edu Punay | 37 minutes ago
Former speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has formed an independent bloc in the House of Representatives, posing a challenge to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with