#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
2 Chinese drugmakers may seek emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines in Philippines
A Sinovac Biotech LTD vaccine candidate for COVID-19 coronavirus is on display at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on September 6, 2020.
AFP/Noel Celis
2 Chinese drugmakers may seek emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines in Philippines
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 6:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two Chinese drug makers may seek emergency use authorization (EUA) for their COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines this week, Manila's envoy to Beijing said yesterday. 

Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana noted that Sinopharm has secured approval for general use in China while Sinovac is expected to hear from Chinese authorities this month,

"Our embassy is in touch with these two companies of course and we tried to facilitate their contact with IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) and if there is any information that is needed," Sta. Romana said at a press briefing.  

"We ask them when they will file for EAU with the [Food and Drug Administration] in the Philippines. Apparently, their plan right now, according to them is that they hope to file in the next few days sometime this week," he added. 

Last month, President Duterte signed Executive Order No. 121 allowing the FDA director general to issue EUA for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines. An EUA allows the use of COVID-19 medicines and vaccines pending approval by health authorities as long as there is credible information suggesting that the drug or immunization can stop, diagnose, or treat the virus.

Sta. Romana said the results of the use of Chinese vaccines have been "pretty good." He said most of the Chinese business managers and engineers who are involved in infrastructure projects in the Philippines have taken the vaccine. 

Critics have criticized the government's plan to buy vaccines from Chinese firms, saying they are less effective and more expensive compared to those produced by other countries. Some senators have also cited reports that the efficacy rate of Sinovac is just 50%, lower than those produced by Western companies. Officials have given assurances that the 50% efficacy rate is compliant with the minimum requirement set by the World Health Organization (WHO) for vaccines. 

Last week, the Duterte administration drew flak after it was revealed that some members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) were given unregistered Sinopharm vaccines. Officials insist that vaccination was legal and was in line with PSG's duty to protect the president. 

The private sector is also working with the government to ensure that the Philippines has access to COVID-19 vaccines. 

Fernando Zobel of the Ayala group said the private sector has decided to order 450,000 vaccines of AstraZeneca and would be donating doses worth P120 million to the government. 

"The total cost as I have understood it is $5.50, with the 50 centavos being for the logistical requirements to bring it in," Zobel said.  

"We’re also helping with the distribution which is going to be a very important component in making sure that the vaccines can get to the public," he added.

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINES-CHINA TIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI to reach out to PSG as probe starts on use of unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines
8 hours ago
The Palace has already said that there was nothing wrong with the use of unauthorized vaccines that Defense Secretary Delfin...
Headlines
fbfb
House majority seeks fair probe on congressmen in PACC list
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
The House majority is supporting President Duterte’s campaign against corruption, including the investigation of several...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque wants Filipinos to 'stop' discussion on illegal vaccines for PSG
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"So they made the decision, even if it was without authorization, to get vaccinated. In other words, because they were ready...
Headlines
fbfb
Panelo not surprised Trillanes behind ICC case
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte’s chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo is not surprised by the claim that former senator Antonio Trillanes...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI probes online sale of students’ sensual pics
By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice’s Office of Cybercrime will intensify efforts to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Senate bill seeks to defer 1% hike in SSS contributions
55 minutes ago
Sen. Joel Villanueva, who filed Senate Bill 1965, cited economic hardships faced by both workers and employers due to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace questions calls in Senate to probe Sinopharm mess
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Palace on Monday made a repeated attempt to bury the illegal vaccination of the smuggled Sinopharm on security details of...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Only 50 firecracker-related injuries, no fire incidents during holidays
2 hours ago
Only 50 persons were injured by firecracker use from Dec. 21, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021 compared to the 340 in December 2019.This...
Headlines
fbfb
Gordon to PhilHealth: Clean up corruption before hiking member contributions 
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
The country's health insurer should first do away with alleged corruption in its ranks before it pushes through with increasing...
Headlines
fbfb
9 cops indicted for murder, planting evidence in shooting of 4 soldiers in Jolo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
“The victims were unarmed, unsuspecting and were not in a position to defend themselves when they were shot,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with