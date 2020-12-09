#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines to probe bribery claims vs Chinese drugmaker Sinovac
This file photo taken on September 24, 2020 shows an engineer working in the general laboratory during a media tour of a new factory built to produce a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at Sinovac, one of 11 Chinese companies approved to carry out clinical trials of potential coronavirus vaccines, in Beijing.
AFP/Wang Zhao
Philippines to probe bribery claims vs Chinese drugmaker Sinovac
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vaccine screening authorities in the Philippines will look into reports alleging that Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech has a record of bribing drug regulators, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The Washington Post reported that court records showed that Sinovac’s CEO bribed China’s drug regulator to expedite approvals for their SARS vaccine in 2003 and swine flu vaccine in 2009. The firm acknowledged the bribery case involving its CEO but said he cooperated with prosecutors and was not charged.

The report, however, noted there is no evidence that any of Sinovac’s products involved in bribery cases were faulty. But experts interviewed by the Washington Post said the company’s history of bribery “casts a long shadow of doubt” over its vaccine claims.

In a briefing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the department is aware of the report. He said the country’s vaccine screening authorities will validate and investigate the allegation.

“This will form part of the work of the vaccine experts panel. They will assess the veracity first and foremost of such a report to know if there is some truth to it,” Duque said.

“If true, then it’s up to the vaccine experts panel to include this in their final report and also the Food and Drug Administration. There is also the Single Joint Ethics Review Board to ensure we won’t fall victims to these questionable transactions if it really happened,” he added.

“CoronaVac”—the coronavirus vaccine developed by Sinovac—may be the first vaccine to be rolled out in the country, inoculation czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said in an interview on ANC’s “Headstart.”

The Chinese pharmaceutical firm also applied to conduct a large-scale clinical trial in the Philippines to assess the efficacy of its product.

The Philippine government is eyeing to vaccinate around 24.7 million Filipinos in the first part of the immunization program against COVID-19. 

Some 1.76 million health workers would be first in the list of priority beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccination. Medical frontliners would be followed senior citizens, indigent Filipinos and uniformed personnel.

Sinovac has sent Indonesia—the country with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia—1.2 million doses of its vaccine. Another 1.8 million doses are expected to be delivered in January. 

Brazil's Sao Paulo state said it would begin its vaccination program using Sinovac's vaccine next month. 

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: December 9, 2020 - 3:11pm

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."

This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)

December 9, 2020 - 3:11pm

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday officially registers the coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm, saying it was 86% effective according to analysis of third-phase trials.

The health ministry "has announced the official registration" of the vaccine, state news agency WAM says, without elaborating on how it would now be used. 

The vaccine has been undergoing third-phase trials in the Emirates since July, and it was approved for emergency use for healthcare workers in September. —  AFP

December 8, 2020 - 6:42pm

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls the roll-out of a new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 a "tremendous shot in the arm for the entire nation".

But with most people not expected to get vaccinated until early 2021, he says the public still needed to be careful to stop the spread of the virus.

"We can't afford to relax," he says on a visit to a central London hospital. — AFP

December 8, 2020 - 3:20pm

Briton, 90, first person to receive Pfizer's approved COVID-19 vaccine, according to BBC.

December 8, 2020 - 2:19pm

Britain hails a turning point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as it begins the biggest vaccination programme in the country's history with a new COVID-19 jab.

The first patients in line on what has been dubbed "V-Day" -- the over-80s, care home workers and at-risk frontline health and social care staff -- will roll up their sleeves for an initial dose from early morning.

They will then require a second jab in 21 days' time. — AFP

December 8, 2020 - 10:39am

Officials say Indonesia has received 1.2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac as the world's fourth most populous nation struggles to get soaring case rates under control.

The doses arrived in Jakarta late Sunday on a flight from Beijing, with another 1.8 million expected to be sent again next month.

Although Chinese regulators have yet to clear any of country's vaccines for mass distribution, they have approved some advanced candidates for emergency use. — AFP 

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House opposition bloc vows to pin down Leonen
By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The official opposition bloc in the House of Representatives yesterday vowed to pursue the impeachment complaint that a non-government...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI counter terrorism chief found dead in his office
1 day ago
(Updated 6:07 p.m.) The head of the National Bureau of Investigation’s counter-terrorism division was found dead in...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 vaccine from China likely first to arrive in Philippines — vaccine czar
6 hours ago
Galvez said the coronavirus vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech may be in the Philippines by March if a contract...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinoy celebrities among Forbes top digital stars
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Filipino celebrities Marian Rivera-Dantes, Angel Locsin, Kim-Chiu, Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Kathryn Bernardo and Sarah Geronimo...
Headlines
fbfb
Elevated radiation levels found in West Philippine Sea – DOST
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Researchers from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute have found high radiation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Gov't urged to rethink allowing seminars, easing age-based restrictions
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The OCTA Research Team said that while it supports the gradual reopening of the economy, the national government should rethink...
Headlines
fbfb
'Drivers can strike': Acquittal of Piston leader a 'great victory' for transport strikers
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"On a certain degree, this important decision by the court means the reaffirmation of our constitutional rights to hold peaceful...
Headlines
fbfb
Court of Tax Appeals upholds dismissal of Ressa's motion to travel
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The Court of Tax Appeals has upheld a Pasig court’s ruling denying Rappler CEO Maria Ressa’s motion to travel,...
Headlines
fbfb
In latest suit, NUPL seeks dismissal of NTF-ELCAC bosses over red-tagging
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
“In the instant case, the pattern is crystal clear: the complainants and its lawyers are being discriminated, persecuted...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT: Fake COVID test results undermine efforts to keep Boracay safe
By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
The DOT, also the co-vice chair of the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force, has been implementing a “test before travel”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with