#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte's New Year message: Brighter days ahead
President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the ceremonial signing of the 2021 General Appropriations Act (GAA) at the Malacañan Palace on December 28, 2020.
Presidential photo/King Rodriguez
Duterte's New Year message: Brighter days ahead
(Philstar.com) - January 1, 2021 - 2:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte welcomed the new year filled with hope, saying the country will see better days, thanks to the steadfast spirit of Filipinos.

The Philippines, which has the second worst outbreak in Southeast Asia, ushered in 2021 under the shadow of the world’s longest lockdown, dampening traditionally upbeat celebrations as authorities fear a post-holiday spike in coronavirus cases.

Duterte acknowledged the difficulties and trials that marred 2020, a tumultuous year that saw 474,064 COVID-19 cases, including 9,244 deaths, in the Philippines. The pandemic also forced millions of Filipinos to stay home and left many unemployed as the government grapples to contain the virus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic may have cost us so many lives and material resources, but we also learned so much from it. We realized the value of human life and our relationships with each other. We understood what it means to be a family, a community, a nation. We learned to share and to look after the welfare of our brethren,” Duterte said in his New Year message Friday.

The president described the first day of the year as a “time for new beginnings and a time to be hopeful.”

“Now, we march on to a new year wiser, stronger and more prepared for the challenges ahead,” Duterte said.

“Let our grateful hearts guide and inspire us to always do good and make a difference in the world. I am confident that all of us will see brighter days ahead because we believe in the indomitable spirit of the Filipino,” he added.

The Philippine government is pinning its hopes on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the health crisis. It is aiming to inoculate 24.7 million Filipinos early this year.

Robredo: Band together, share message of hope

In a New Year message released Thursday, Vice President Leni Robredo urged Filipinos to share the message of hope with one another.

“This day— the first day of the first month of a new year—reminds us that there is always a new beginning, a chance to recover, with tomorrow promising that we can make it more comfortable, more prosperous, more humane than yesterday,” Robredo said.

The vice president also called on people to continue working together as they enter 2021.

“The virus will not disappear just because we are going to change the calendar. Let us continue to be careful and follow health protocols,” she said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Alexis Romero

LENI ROBREDO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines suspends visa issuance until January 15
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Philippine embassies have suspended the processing and issuance of visas during the travel ban that will last until Jan....
Headlines
fbfb
Long road ahead, but pro-admin bets lead in early poll for 2022 elections
By Christian Deiparine | 23 hours ago
The country's next elections is set more than a year from now but results of a survey has shown pro-administration individuals...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara Duterte top choice for president, Isko for VP – Pulse
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio emerged as the most preferred presidential bet and the second most preferred vice presidential...
Headlines
fbfb
Whatever happened to: Quarantine violators in Philippine government
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
In most if not all of these cases, these probes into the incidents of quarantine violations now lie unmoving in bureaucratic...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte veto on intel fund disclosure questioned
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
Militant lawmakers yesterday questioned the veto by President Duterte of a provision in the 2021 national budget law that...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
NPA forming urban hit squads, CPP confirms
By Artemio Dumlao | 3 hours ago
This, after the communist rebels hinted of reviving teams that targeted police officers, soldiers, government agents and even...
Headlines
fbfb
Use of unregistered vaccine illegal – FDA
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has asserted its authority to regulate the distribution and use of vaccines in the country,...
Headlines
fbfb
Tagle hopes for brighter 2021
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Robertzon Ramirez
Headlines
fbfb
2020: The year everything changed
By Juaniyo Arcellana | 16 hours ago
The year that was supposed to herald perfect vision turned out to be one of the worst in a century as the entire world was...
Headlines
fbfb
Kuwaiti gets death for murder of Pinay household worker
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Villavende
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with