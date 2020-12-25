Nueva Ecija, Bulacan record first stray bullet, firecracker victims

CABANATUAN CITY, Philippines — Police reported the first injuries from firecrackers and stray bullets this Christmas season, with a farmer injured by a stray bullet in Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija on Wednesday night and a man by a firecracker in San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan.

Col. Marvin Joe Saro, officer in charge of the Nueva Ecija Provincial Police Office, identified the stray bullet victim as Roger Morales.

Investigators said Morales was sleeping in his nipa hut in Barangay Sabit, Cuyapo town when he was awakened by a severe pain from a bullet wound in his right leg.

The victim was rushed to Pacac District Hospital, Guimba, Nueva Ecija for medical treatment and was later transferred to PJG Cabanatuan City for surgery to remove the bullet from his right leg.

Dr. Jocelyn Gomez, provincial public health officer of Bulacan, said a man who was not immediately identified suffered minor injuries when a triangulo prematurely exploded in the City of San Jose del Monte.

She said the victim was treated at a local clinic.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, Central Luzon police director, warned the public yesterday not to use illegal firecrackers during the Christmas and New Year revelry.

Police authorities also ordered the inspection of all firecracker stores and warehouses in the region to make sure that the traders are abiding with existing laws on fireworks manufacturing and sale.

De Leon also directed police commanders to assess their preparedness and initiatives in curbing cases of indiscriminate firing and firecracker-related incidents.

The public has been advised against purchasing and using illegal firecrackers, such as watusi, piccolo, poppop, five-star, pla-pla, lolo thunder, giant bawang, giant whistle bomb, atomic bomb, atomic triangle, large-sized Judas belt, goodbye Delima, hello Columbia, goodbye Napoles, super Yolanda, mother rockets, kwiton, Super lolo, goodbye bading, goodbye Philippines, Bin Laden, Coke-in-can, pillbox, boga, kabasi and other similar firecrackers.

On the other hand, the sale and use of consumer pyrotechnics or sparklers may still be allowed such as fountain, jumbo regular and special luces, butterfly, mabuhay, Roman candle, sparklers, trompillo and whistle device. – Ric Sapnu