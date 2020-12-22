#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Asked about changes after Tarlac killings, Roque says opposition should change instead
This screengrab is from the June 30, 2020 press briefing by presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
PTV, screen grab
Asked about changes after Tarlac killings, Roque says opposition should change instead
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 22, 2020 - 3:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — If any change is to come out of the killing of a mother and her son in Paniqui, Tarlac, the president's press secretary said Tuesday that he thinks it should be on the part of the opposition, whose criticism, he said, has become repetitive.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Roque leaned once again on the narrative that concerns over human rights and alleged police brutality are just an attempt by the opposition to discredit the Duterte administration.

"The only test for a police officer to use violence is if there is a threat to his life. It's the opposition who should probably recalibrate because they sound like broken records," the president's spokesman said. 

READ: EJKs and abuse just a narrative by critics, Palace rights panel assures cops

"It takes only one [police officer] to destroy the reputation and integrity of the institution. What is 'state-sponsored' there when that one cop was crazy?" he added. 

The reputation the agency has earned over the years did not materialize overnight. Over the past four years of the Duterte administration, the PNP recorded nearly 8,000 deaths linked to official anti-drug operations although the government's official "Real Numbers" count is at nearly 6,000 "drug personalities" killed in law enforcement operations.

Rights watchdogs say the death toll could be as high as 26,000 although the estimate is not limited to those killed in operations.

The PNP's spokesperson has rejected the notion that violence within the agency is a systemic issue, opting to call the incident an "isolated case"—a phrase often used to refer to incidents involving the police.

Critics have attributed incidents of alleged abuse to statements from President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials backing security personnel.

At a speech in Cavite earlier this month, Duterte stated plainly: "I don't give a shit about human rights." 

READ: 'I don't care about human rights,' Duterte says, urging cops to 'shoot first'

"All addicts have guns. If there's even a hint of wrongdoing, any overt act, even if you don't see a gun, just go ahead and shoot him," he said then in Filipino.

"You should go first, because you might be shot. Shoot him first, because he will really draw his gun on you, and you will die...As far as you can go in accordance to the law, if you suspect that you might be in danger, just kill them."

Duterte in a televised meeting on Monday night said that he will not protect police officers who commit abuses

"Ang akin dito ulitin ko: Do your duty enforce the law. Your actions must be in accordance with the law. You do not follow the law, mag-salvage ka, magpatay ka diyan (if you kill people), then I'm sorry, that is not part of the agreement of how we should do our work," Duterte said.

He said Police SMSgt. Jonel Nuezca, the officer caught on video killing two people on Sunday, will be held accountable and that the Philippine National Police should make sure he remains in detention.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON HARRY ROQUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cop shoots dead mother, son in Tarlac
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
An off-duty policeman shot dead at point-blank range his elderly female neighbor and her son after an altercation in Paniqui,...
Headlines
fbfb
Missing ex-Court of Appeals justice found dead in Tarlac
19 hours ago
NBI officer-in-charge Eric Distor noted that the body, which was  found under a pile of leaves at a secluded quarry site...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Like killing an animal, an insect’
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
The widow and father of the slain victims of Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca has spoken out against the incident, decrying how his...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Tarlac killings not part of how cops should do their jobs
By Jonathan de Santos | 7 hours ago
Nuezca, who surrendered to police in Pangasinan province, was indicted on two counts of murder on Monday and is also facing...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines may sign deal with AstraZeneca for 30M doses of COVID vaccine next week
6 hours ago
The Philippines may ink a deal with British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca for 30 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: 1,314 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines bring total to 462,815
30 minutes ago
Cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines now total 462,815 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,314 new infections...
Headlines
fbfb
Zarate says relatives, not NPA, funded son’s studies abroad
By Xave Gregorio | 36 minutes ago
Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) refuted President Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that the New People’s Army...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR: PNP non-cooperative in recent probes involving cops
By Christian Deiparine | 55 minutes ago
"They have not been cooperating with us recently," said commissioner Karen Dumpit. "The non-cooperation is always a signal...
Headlines
fbfb
'No such thing' as culture of violence, impunity in the PNP — spokesperson
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
This comes in the wake of the grisly killings in Paniqui, Tarlac over the weekend, a video of which has since gone viral on...
Headlines
fbfb
Labor group wants J.Crew to push local manufacturer to rehire retrenched workers
4 hours ago
A labor group is calling on clothing brand J.Crew to persuade its garment manufacturer in the Philippines to rehire the 300...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with