#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
CHR renews call for probe into arbitrary killings after cop shoots 2 in Tarlac
Screengrab from Google Maps shows Brgy. Cabayaoasan in Paniqui, Tarlac
Google Maps
CHR renews call for probe into arbitrary killings after cop shoots 2 in Tarlac
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 21, 2020 - 12:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The killing of an unarmed mother and her son in Tarlac province by a police officer supposed to serve and protect the public is unacceptable, the Commission on Human Rights said Monday as it called for a probe into arbitrary executions. 

In a statement, the CHR strongly condemned the “brazen and senseless” killing of Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank by Police SMSgt. Jonel Nuezca on Sunday in Paniqui, Tarlac.

“While investigations continue to ascertain the reason for the altercation, no one deserves to be deprived of their life at a whim,” CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said.

The shooting, caught on videos that have gone viral on social media, showed Nuezca, an off-duty police officer from Parañaque, shooting Sonya, 54, and Frank, 25, at close range.

“The government cannot claim adherence to human rights principles and allow impunity to worsen by not making sure perpetrators are held to account. We are interested in knowing the truth behind these deaths because there is a demand for justice,” De Guia said.

Social media users on Monday called for the end of police brutality and impunity in the Philippines, using hashtags #StopTheKillingsPH and #JusticeForSonyaGregorio.

De Guia stressed that promises made by the government to improve the protection and promotion of human rights in the country must translate into improvements of the situation on the ground.

“We have seen deaths after deaths. How much more until the killings stop?” the CHR official said.

“The government, after all, holds the primary obligation to protect and promote our rights, most especially our right to life. We should never take human rights violations lightly and continue to demand justice and accountability,” she added.

CHR: Police expected to 'serve and protect'

Although conflict between the parties is rooted in a property right-of-way, the shooting stemmed from the use of a “boga”—an improvised noisemaker made from a PVC pipe —allegedly by the Gregorios, Police Lt. Col. Noriel Rombaoa said in an interview on GMA News.

“The police officer is expected to be disciplined, discerning, and professional. The PNP ought to live by their motto of ‘To Serve and Protect.’ Each and every police is expected to protect our rights,” De Guia said.

“As such, it is unacceptable when they are the ones being at the forefront of perpetuating such human rights violations,” she added.

The commission said its regional office will investigate the incident as it urged the public to avoid vilifying Nuezca’s daughter, who was also in the video, as it may inflict “irreparable trauma” on the child.

'Deaths after deaths'

The killing of the Gregorios is not an “isolated incident,” contrary to the statement of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año. It is the latest in the string of incidents of police brutality and abuse in the country.

In April, Police MSgt Daniel Florendo Jr. and other police companions shot former Army soldier Winston Ragos in at a checkpoint in Quezon City for allegedly violating quarantine protocols. The National Bureau of Investigation filed charges of murder, perjury and planting of evidence against the cops.

The police force is also facing scrutiny for the country’s brutal anti-drug campaign that has led to killings of thousands of alleged drug personalities.

The national human rights institution is renewing its call to the government to conduct investigations on every allegation of arbitrary killing following the fatal shooting incident.

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS HUMAN RIGHTS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thai news website puts Roque’s photo on health protocols
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
A Thai news website included an animated photo of presidential spokesman Harry Roque in its reminder about observing health...
Headlines
fbfb
'Fake VP?': Robredo says NasaanAngBisePresidente trend acknowledges position as VP
19 hours ago
"That means I was the vice president they were looking for... [so] number one, they now acknowledge me as the vice president...
Headlines
fbfb
Looking for Robredo? At least critics consider her VP
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
After the hashtag NasaanAngBisePresidente went viral on social media at the height of rains spawned by Tropical Depression...
Headlines
fbfb
As #NasaanAngBisePresidente trends, Robredo has been helping out all along
2 days ago
(Updated 10:49 a.m.) “I’m here,” Vice President Leni Robredo said in Filipino on her personal Facebook...
Headlines
fbfb
Meralco extends grace period anew
By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
There will be no line disconnections for unpaid electricity bills this year as Manila Electric Co. extends the grace period...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Vicky' leaves at least 8 dead in Visayas, Mindanao
3 hours ago
Five people have so far been confirmed dead in CARAGA, two in Eastern Visayas and one in Davao Region, the National Disaster...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 200 firms support AstraZeneca deal
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Hundreds of companies have expressed support for the procurement of a second batch of COVID-19 vaccines by the private sector...
Headlines
fbfb
Word of the year: Pandemya
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
The word “pandemya” was chosen as word of the year by the Filipinas Institute of Translation
Headlines
fbfb
Vicky leaves 7 dead, 4 missing
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
At least seven persons were killed and four others remained missing due to the onslaught of tropical depression Vicky that...
Headlines
fbfb
UNICEF backs face-to-face learning in low-risk areas
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The United Nations Children’s Fund and Vice President Leni Robredo welcomed with precautionary reminders the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with