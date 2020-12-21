Cop in viral video of Paniqui, Tarlac killing surrenders

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:49 a.m.) — A police officer from Parañaque in Metro Manila has surrendered to authorities for shooting two people in the head over an argument.

The shooting in Paniqui, Tarlac was caught on video, clips of which have since gone viral.

According to a report on GMA News' "Unang Balita," Police SMSgt. Jonel Nuezca shot 52-year-old Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, over an argument over right-of-way.

Police Lt. Col. Noriel Rombaoa, chief of the Paniqui police, said in an interview on the same program said the argument started over the Rufinos' use of a "boga", an improvised noisemaker made from a PVC pipe.

"Pumunta yung police sa bahay ng biktima at nagkaroon ng pagtatalo, naungkat ang matagal na nilang alitan sa right-of-way," he said.

(The police officer went to the victims' house and there was an argument that revived an old argument over right-of-way)

Rombaoa said Nuezca has refused to say anything more except that he regrets shooting the two. He said police are preparing to file a complaint of double murder against Nuezca.

Nuezca, reportedly assigned to the Parañaque City Crime laboratory, surrendered to police in Pangasinan.

The shooting comes as the PNP skips the practice of taping the muzzles of their service firearms as a measure against indiscriminate firing.

Police Gen. Debold Sinas, PNP chief, said the tape will not deter police officers from firing their guns if they really wanted to and that the tape could affect how the police respond to incidents.

(Editor's note: An earlier version of this article identified the victims as Sonya and Frank Anthony Rufino. This has been corrected to Gregorio. Rufino was their middle name.)