#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Cop in viral video of Paniqui, Tarlac killing surrenders
This satellite image shows Paniqui, Tarlac
Google Maps
Cop in viral video of Paniqui, Tarlac killing surrenders
(Philstar.com) - December 21, 2020 - 7:44am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:49 a.m.) — A police officer from Parañaque in Metro Manila has surrendered to authorities for shooting two people in the head over an argument.

The shooting in Paniqui, Tarlac was caught on video, clips of which have since gone viral.

According to a report on GMA News' "Unang Balita," Police SMSgt. Jonel Nuezca shot 52-year-old Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, over an argument over right-of-way.

Police Lt. Col. Noriel Rombaoa, chief of the Paniqui police, said in an interview on the same program said the argument started over the Rufinos' use of a "boga", an improvised noisemaker made from a PVC pipe. 

"Pumunta yung police sa bahay ng biktima at nagkaroon ng pagtatalo, naungkat ang matagal na nilang alitan sa right-of-way," he said.

(The police officer went to the victims' house and there was an argument that revived an old argument over right-of-way)

Rombaoa said Nuezca has refused to say anything more except that he regrets shooting the two. He said police are preparing to file a complaint of double murder against Nuezca.

Nuezca, reportedly assigned to the Parañaque City Crime laboratory, surrendered to police in Pangasinan.

The shooting comes as the PNP skips the practice of taping the muzzles of their service firearms as a measure against indiscriminate firing.

Police Gen. Debold Sinas, PNP chief, said the tape will not deter police officers from firing their guns if they really wanted to and that the tape could affect how the police respond to incidents.

(Editor's note: An earlier version of this article identified the victims as Sonya and Frank Anthony Rufino. This has been corrected to Gregorio. Rufino was their middle name.)

PANIQUI PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE TARLAC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No need to probe Panelo – Año
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
There is no need to investigate chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo who was caught on video singing in a Makati...
Nation
fbfb
Regional police recruitment officers axed
By Artemio Dumlao | December 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas has ordered the relief of all officers of the Zamboanga peninsula police’s recruitment service section due to alleged anomalies.
Nation
fbfb
Rizal bettor wins lotto pot
By Rainier Allan Ronda | December 21, 2020 - 12:00am
A lone bettor from Rodriguez, Rizal won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto draw on Saturday night.
Nation
fbfb
Biliran gov, wife test positive for COVID-19
By Miriam Desacada | December 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Biliran Gov. Roger Espina and his wife Cecil, a physician, have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Mindoro town mayor cleared of SALN raps
By Elizabeth Marcelo | December 21, 2020 - 12:00am
A municipal mayor in Oriental Mindoro has been cleared of criminal charges in connection with her alleged failure to file her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth or SALNs.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Blast kills 4 hunters in Lanao del Sur
By John Unson | 26 minutes ago
Four men hunting wild pigs were killed in a powerful explosion in a forested area in Madalum town in Lanao del Sur on Su...
Nation
fbfb
Metro Manila won’t revert to MECQ
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Metro Manila will not revert to the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ during the holidays, Defense Secretary...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City warns PUV operators violating health protocols
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday threatened to revoke the business permits of operators of public utility vehicles registered...
Nation
fbfb
NCRPO: Firecrackers banned in Metro Manila
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office yesterday reminded the public that firecrackers are prohibited in Metro Manila during...
Nation
fbfb
Catanduanes records first ASF cases
By Cet Dematera | 10 hours ago
The island-province of Catanduanes recorded its first cases of African swine fever after hogs in five municipalities tested...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with