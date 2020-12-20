#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Coronavirus cases reach 459,000; DOH adds 1,754Â new cases
Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2020, shows residents of Barangay Marana 2nd, City of Ilagan waiting to receive relief goods. They were isolated during the onslaught of flooding wrought by Typhoon Ulysses.
Released/Isabela PIO
Coronavirus cases reach 459,000; DOH adds 1,754 new cases
(Philstar.com) - December 20, 2020 - 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities added 1,754 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 459,789.

This comes as part of the health department's daily case bulletin, which also added 8,080 more recoveries, bringing the total of recovered patients to 429,134.

The Department of Health also recorded 36 more casualties linked to the pathogen, bringing its death toll in the Philippines to 8,947. 

Of the total cases recorded in the Philippines, 21,708 — or 4.7% are still marked as active cases, or patients who have neither recovered nor passed away and are still undergoing quarantine or treatment.

The country's positivity rate currently stands at 5.5%. This is based on the 21,281 people tested before 12 p.m. the day previous, 1,163 of whom tested positive.

On Friday, a week before Christmas, the country reported 2,122 new COVID-19 cases. The last time the daily tally surpassed the 2,000-level was on November 29, when the country had 2,076 additional cases.

Over nine months have passed since the community quarantines were first imposed in and around Metro Manila—good for the world's longest quarantine—though the national government continues to struggle with arresting the spread of the pandemic and is still recording thousands of daily case additions. 

Around the world, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 1.3 million deaths, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization. 

— Franco Luna 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: December 20, 2020 - 4:14pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

December 20, 2020 - 4:14pm

The Department of Health reports 1,754 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases in the country to 459,789.

The DOH also logs 8,080 mass recoveries, pushing the total of recovered patients to 429,134. The country's death toll reaches 8,947 with 36 new reported deaths.

With the latest figures, the total of active cases in the Philippines is now 21,708.

December 15, 2020 - 12:19pm

The Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease has approved putting Isabela province under General Community Quarantine, BusinessWorld's Gillian Cortez reports quoting the Palace.

Isabela will be under GCQ from the less stringent Modified General Community Quarantine until December 31. Santiago City will remain under MGCQ.

December 13, 2020 - 4:03pm

Total coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 449,400 with the addition of 1,085 newly reported cases Sunday.

The total of recovered patients also jump to to 418,687 with 9,269 new mass recoveries. The country's death toll is at 8,733 with 3 new reported deaths.

Total active cases in the country stand at 21,980.

December 10, 2020 - 4:11pm

The Department of Health reports an additional 1,383 COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 445,540.

The DOH also logs 133 new recoveries and 24 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 409,058 and the death toll to 8,701.

Total active cases in the Philippines now stand at 27,781.

December 9, 2020 - 4:05pm

The Department of Health reports an additional 1,387 COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 444,164.

The DOH also logs 156 new recoveries and 7 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 408,942 and the death toll to 8,677.

Total active cases in the Philippines now stand at 26,545.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Signal No. 1 up in Kalayaan Islands as 'Vicky' heads to exit PAR
6 hours ago
Tropical Depression Vicky is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Sunday afternoon, and is expected to reach...
Headlines
fbfb
Government determined to get safe, effective vaccines
17 hours ago
Vaccine czar and National Task Force against COVID-19 response chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said yesterday that the...
Headlines
fbfb
Taguig threatens new lockdown over secret parties, other violations
By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano threatened to place the city under a stricter lockdown after some residents and businesses...
Headlines
fbfb
After pilot test nod on in-person classes, Robredo tells gov't to be open to suggestions
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday said government should be more open to suggestions after its approval this week of a...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate sets hearing on vaccine storage, distribution
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The Senate will launch an inquiry first thing next year to review government plans and programs to secure COVID-19 vaccines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Government to decide on January quarantine status before yearend
By Alexis Romero | 27 minutes ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious...
Headlines
fbfb
After spike in reported cases, Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 now at 12,627
38 minutes ago
Filipinos overseas infected with the coronavirus reached 12,627 on Sunday as officials report four new cases following...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections among cops now at 8,702
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Coronavirus infections among the country's police force have reached 8,702, nearly 10 months since they were tasked to carry...
Headlines
fbfb
3 dead, thousands in evac centers amid 'Vicky' onslaught
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
In a separate update, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council added that a total of 1,590 families totalling...
Headlines
fbfb
Meralco to extend no-disconnection policy until end-January
5 hours ago
This was confirmed in a letter dated December 14 and addressed to Velasco, where Meralco president Ray Espinosa told the former...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with