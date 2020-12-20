Coronavirus cases reach 459,000; DOH adds 1,754Â new cases

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities added 1,754 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 459,789.

This comes as part of the health department's daily case bulletin, which also added 8,080 more recoveries, bringing the total of recovered patients to 429,134.

The Department of Health also recorded 36 more casualties linked to the pathogen, bringing its death toll in the Philippines to 8,947.

Of the total cases recorded in the Philippines, 21,708 — or 4.7% are still marked as active cases, or patients who have neither recovered nor passed away and are still undergoing quarantine or treatment.

The country's positivity rate currently stands at 5.5%. This is based on the 21,281 people tested before 12 p.m. the day previous, 1,163 of whom tested positive.

On Friday, a week before Christmas, the country reported 2,122 new COVID-19 cases. The last time the daily tally surpassed the 2,000-level was on November 29, when the country had 2,076 additional cases.

Over nine months have passed since the community quarantines were first imposed in and around Metro Manila—good for the world's longest quarantine—though the national government continues to struggle with arresting the spread of the pandemic and is still recording thousands of daily case additions.

Around the world, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 1.3 million deaths, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization.

