Coronavirus cases reach 459,000; DOH adds 1,754Â new cases

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities added 1,754 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 459,789.
This comes as part of the health department's daily case bulletin, which also added 8,080 more recoveries, bringing the total of recovered patients to 429,134.
The Department of Health also recorded 36 more casualties linked to the pathogen, bringing its death toll in the Philippines to 8,947.
Of the total cases recorded in the Philippines, 21,708 — or 4.7% are still marked as active cases, or patients who have neither recovered nor passed away and are still undergoing quarantine or treatment.
The country's positivity rate currently stands at 5.5%. This is based on the 21,281 people tested before 12 p.m. the day previous, 1,163 of whom tested positive.
On Friday, a week before Christmas, the country reported 2,122 new COVID-19 cases. The last time the daily tally surpassed the 2,000-level was on November 29, when the country had 2,076 additional cases.
Over nine months have passed since the community quarantines were first imposed in and around Metro Manila—good for the world's longest quarantine—though the national government continues to struggle with arresting the spread of the pandemic and is still recording thousands of daily case additions.
Around the world, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 1.3 million deaths, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization.
— Franco Luna
The Department of Health reports 1,754 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases in the country to 459,789.
The DOH also logs 8,080 mass recoveries, pushing the total of recovered patients to 429,134. The country's death toll reaches 8,947 with 36 new reported deaths.
With the latest figures, the total of active cases in the Philippines is now 21,708.
The Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease has approved putting Isabela province under General Community Quarantine, BusinessWorld's Gillian Cortez reports quoting the Palace.
Palace Spokesperson Harry Roque said the IATF-EID approved the imposition of a General Community Quarantine until Dec. 31 in Isabela. Isabela was formerly under an MGCQ. Santiago City in Isabela will be exempted from the GCQ. @bworldph— Gillian Cortez (@gmcortez_) December 15, 2020
Isabela will be under GCQ from the less stringent Modified General Community Quarantine until December 31. Santiago City will remain under MGCQ.
Total coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 449,400 with the addition of 1,085 newly reported cases Sunday.
The total of recovered patients also jump to to 418,687 with 9,269 new mass recoveries. The country's death toll is at 8,733 with 3 new reported deaths.
Total active cases in the country stand at 21,980.
The Department of Health reports an additional 1,383 COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 445,540.
The DOH also logs 133 new recoveries and 24 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 409,058 and the death toll to 8,701.
Total active cases in the Philippines now stand at 27,781.
The Department of Health reports an additional 1,387 COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 444,164.
The DOH also logs 156 new recoveries and 7 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 408,942 and the death toll to 8,677.
Total active cases in the Philippines now stand at 26,545.
