126,000 OFWs awaiting repatriation

MANILA, Philippines — Over 120,000 displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are coming home, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Alice Visperas of the DOLE international labor affairs bureau yesterday reported that 126,000 of the 550,000 OFWs displaced by the pandemic are still awaiting repatriation.

“As of December, there are more than 550,000 displaced OFWs. Of the number, 370,000 have returned home while 126,000 are yet to be repatriated,” Visperas said.

She said that 83,000 of the displaced OFWs opted to stay on site with the hope of finding new employment.

During the Laging Handa public briefing yesterday, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Hans Cacdac said the agency extended financial aid to displaced OFWs.

While over half a million OFWs have been displaced, Cacdac said overseas employment is now starting to improve.

Aside from those working abroad, Labor Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay reported that over 3.8 million local workers lost their jobs as a result of the global health crisis.

Tutay said the 3.8 million displaced workers consist of those retrenched permanently and others who were affected by temporary closures or flexible work arrangements.