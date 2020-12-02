Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 reach 11,719 with 11 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials on Wednesday said 11 more Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus, bringing the total to 11,719.

A bulletin by the DFA showed that the new infections came from Asia Pacific and Europe, along with six recoveries to push the number of patients who got well to 7,545.

The death toll has stayed at 847 with no new fatalities reported on December 2.

To date, there are still 3,327 also continuing to receive treatment for COVID-19 in 82 countries that have reported infections among Filipinos.

The Middle East continues to lead in the overall count with 7,544 cases, 553 deaths and 4,657 recoveries.

Asia follows with 1,932 patients, 1,360 recoveries and still keeping its fatality count at nine. Europe now accounts for 1,404 cases, with 97 deaths and 1,008 recoveries.

Americas in 10 countries reporting have 839 infections, 520 recoveries and 188 deaths — the second highest death toll among Filipinos.

Globally, the number of individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus is nearing 64 million, with deaths standing at 1.48 million.

The United States has confirmed 13.7 million infections and over 270,000 deaths, both the highest among 191 countries with reported COVID-19 cases.

India, Brazil, Russia and France followed in the Top 5 list, with the Philippines' 434,375 cases placing it at the 27th spot. — Christian Deiparine