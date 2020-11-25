#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines begins Avigan trial on COVID-19 patients
A health worker from Santa Ana Hospital in Manila shows the anti-flu drug "Avigan," which was donated by Japan for the COVID-19 patients in the Philippines in this undated photo.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Philippines begins Avigan trial on COVID-19 patients
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 3:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The clinical trial of anti-flu drug Avigan as a possible treatment for coronavirus disease has already begun in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the clinical evaluation of the Japanese drug has started on November 20.

The trial was initially slated on August 17 but processing delays hampered the start of the study.

So far, the clinical trial which aims to evaluate the efficiency of Avigan on treating coronavirus patients has only eight participants. Broken down, three patients are enrolled at the Philippine General Hospital, 3 at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and two at the Quirino Memorial Medical Center.

Santa Ana Hospital has yet to enlist study participants.

Eased protocols

Vergeire said the recruitment protocol for the clinical trial of Avigan has been eased to increase the number of participants needed for the study.

The revised protocol now allows non-severe COVID-19 patients, with or without pneumonia and not on “high flow oxygen support.”

With less stringent criteria already in place, the health official is hoping the participating hospitals will reach the target sample size, which has been expanded to 144.

“Hopefully, in the coming days or weeks, we can reach the number of samples that we need to complete this trial,” Vergeire said.

Clinical trials in China suggested that Avigan could play a role in shortening the recovery time for patients who have contracted the new coronavirus. However, there are concerns about the drug’s side effects such as birth defects. 

The new coronavirus has infected 421,722 people in the Philippines, with 8,185 deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese herbal medicine launched in Philippines
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
A Chinese herbal medicine designed to relieve influenza symptoms such as those of COVID-19 was officially launched in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese embassy slams US security adviser
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
China has blasted United States National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien for his “unreasonable” remarks...
Headlines
fbfb
Government to spend P73.2 billion for vaccines
By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
The government is planning to spend P73.2 billion to buy vaccines for 60 million Filipinos as it tries to revive the economy...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte won’t name, probe corrupt congressmen
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte won’t name lawmakers allegedly benefiting from corruption in government projects, saying he cannot...
Headlines
fbfb
Pandemic-battered community press tries to rebuild from the ashes
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
"For some, they might think, ‘Oh, that’s only a small number.’ But one newspaper that goes down is one too...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH fears post-holiday COVID-19 surge
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health is bracing for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases after the Christmas season, prompting DOH Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Lifting deployment cap depends on vaccine
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The cap on the overseas deployment of health workers may be lifted once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte tells human rights advocates: Look for another fight
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte has asked human rights advocates pick another fight and to just let him enforce his crackdown on illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-Reds tag left-leaning party-list lawmakers
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Former communist rebels yesterday tagged left-leaning party list congressmen as among the leaders of the Communist Party of...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs release of P1.5 billion to typhoon-stricken LGUs
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte has approved the release of P1.5 billion to augment the depleted calamity funds of local governments affected...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with