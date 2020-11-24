#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Irrigation chief deflects blame for Cagayan flooding
Water is released from Magat Dam in Ramon, Isabela in this November 20 file photo following heavy rainfall from Typhoon Ulysses.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Irrigation chief deflects blame for Cagayan flooding
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - November 24, 2020 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) denied Tuesday that the release of water from the Magat Dam was the main contributor to massive flooding in Cagayan and Isabela following the onslaught of Typhoon “Ulysses” (international name: Vamco), which affected thousands of residents there.

Speaking to lawmakers during a hearing at the House of Representatives, NIA administrator Ricardo Visaya shifted the blame instead to illegal logging, mining and quarrying in the Cagayan Valley region.

“The Magat Dam was not the major cause of flooding in Cagayan,” Visaya said partly in Filipino. “If we just implemented activities against illegal logging, mining and quarrying, maybe we can prevent the flooding of Cagayan River.”

To prove his point, Visaya presented to House lawmakers a matrix which showed the peak inflow of water to Magat Dam and the amount of water it released during five weather events, including when Typhoon Ulysses hit.

Data he presented showed that when Typhoon “Emong” (international name: Chan-hom) hit in 2009, the peak inflow of water to Magat Dam was 10,229 cubic meters, which caused the dam to release up to 8,068 cubic meters of water. At the time, the highest water level in Cagayan River at Buntun Bridge in Tuguegarao City was at 9.82 meters.

The same data also showed that the peak inflow during the onslaught of Ulysses was less than that of Emong, with 7,128 cubic meters of water entering Magat Dam and 6,706 cubic meters of water being released. Yet, the data showed, the Cagayan River at Buntun Bridge measured at 13.2 meters.

NIA: Magat Dam started releasing water on November 9

Visaya also denied that they opened the gates of the Magat Dam suddenly, presenting data which showed that the NIA began opening gates of the dam as early as November 9, two days before Ulysses made landfall over Quezon province.

However, the same data showed that the NIA was initially slow to open dam gates and only rapidly opened them after Ulysses made landfall.

The NIA initially opened one gate at a height of one meter on November 9 at 3 p.m., then opened two gates at a height of two meters by 6 p.m. on the same day. But in a span of just six hours, the NIA opened all gates of the Magat Dam on November 12.

Visaya, however, reiterated that sufficient warnings were issued prior to them opening the gates of Magat Dam.

A total of 73 people died due to Ulysses, 24 of whom came from Cagayan Valley.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MAGAT DAM NATIONAL IRRIGATION ADMINISTRATION TROPICAL CYCLONE ULYSSES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China incensed by 'unreasonable' US remarks on West Philippine Sea, region
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
China is firing back at what it called the "unreasonable" remarks of US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien on...
Headlines
fbfb
Trump's promise: US turns over weapons to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the latest donation fulfills the promise that US President Donald Trump...
Headlines
fbfb
‘One of DOJ's best’: State prosecutor JP Navera passes away
5 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed Tuesday the passing of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera. He was...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd disavows OVP-led Community Learning Hubs
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
The Community Learning Hubs are meant to give learners access to gadgets, equipment and tutors as well as provide an alternative...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte won't name lawmakers involved in corruption, says he has no authority
By Alexis Romero | 3 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will not name the lawmakers who are allegedly benefiting from corruption in government projects,...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR tells Duterte, gov't officials: Sex jokes are never right, shouldn't be tolerated
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 56 minutes ago
The CHR, as the country’s gender and development ombud, issued a stern reminder to Duterte and other state officials:...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: P1.2 billion set for damaged learning materials' replacement
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Education Secretary Leonor Briones said Tuesday that some P1.2 billion from the agency will be used to replace learning materials...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA says more than 10,000 migrant Filipinos returned home last week
1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it repatriated another 10,326 Filipinos last week
Headlines
fbfb
House panel OKs resolution declaring climate, disaster emergency
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
“Typhoons, all the other disasters are virtually given… It’s what you do about them that essentially shapes...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with