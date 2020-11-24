#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 vaccination not mandatory â€“ Palace
According to the World Health Organization, herd immunity is achieved when a population gets protected from certain virus after reaching vaccination threshold.
AFP/Vincenzo Pinto
COVID-19 vaccination not mandatory – Palace
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - November 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — While the government wants everyone to have access to COVID-19 vaccines, immunization won’t be mandatory as only half of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, Malacañang said yesterday.

According to the World Health Organization, herd immunity is achieved when a population gets protected from certain virus after reaching vaccination threshold.

“According to DOH (Department of Health), we need to give vaccines to 50 percent of the population so we can have herd (immunity). To those who do not want to be immunized, we will just let them be,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

Roque noted that 66 percent of Filipinos are willing to be immunized from COVID-19 based on a recent survey by the Social Weather Stations.

The Duterte administration, Roque added, would borrow money from the Land Bank, Development Bank of the Philippines and multilateral lenders World Bank and Asian Development Bank to ensure enough funds to buy vaccines.

At the same briefing, Roque shrugged off stories, started by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, that Sen. Panfilo Lacson and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez have received COVID-19 vaccines.

Lacson, when sought for comment, said only that they often swap jokes at the Senate.

“If there are people who have been vaccinated, that did not come from the government. The assurance of the President is if they were bought by our government, the poorest people would be prioritized,” Roque said.

DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not issued a license for any COVID vaccine.

She said resorting to unregistered vaccines should never be considered.

The official also warned vaccine manufacturers, distributors and sellers that marketing, distribution and selling unregistered vaccines is punishable under Philippine laws.

“Wait for the regulatory process to be completed before distributing vaccines. We are now talking about the lives of people here – public health should be protected,” she maintained. –Sheila Crisostomo

COVID-19 VACCINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trump's promise: US turns over weapons to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the latest donation fulfills the promise that US President Donald Trump...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 tally in Philippines surpasses 420,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 caseload in Southeast Asia and ranks 26th in the world in terms of confirmed...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ indicts 8 in second set of Ampatuan massacre suspects
9 hours ago
Prosecutors said there was evidence showing that six of the eight attended meetings where the Ampatuans planned the carnage...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups file complaint vs PhilHealth exec over lap dance during birthday bash
5 hours ago
Eight groups asked the CHR to investigate Philippine Health Insurance Corp. Vice President Paolo Johann Perez and employees...
Headlines
fbfb
After fresh VFA extension, US reaffirms commitment to Philippines' rights in WPS
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
"We stand with the Philippines in protecting your sovereign rights, your offshore resources and all of those rights that are...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Longer extension of VFA sought
By Pia Lee-Brago | 38 minutes ago
After voicing appreciation for Manila’s suspension of its termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, US National...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 risk high in crowded shopping areas, DOH warns
By Sheila Crisostomo | 38 minutes ago
Worried about the crowding of shoppers in Manila’s Divisoria area last weekend, the Department of Health (DOH) yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Some mayors involved in illegal logging, mining
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 38 minutes ago
Several mayors are allegedly involved in illegal logging and mining operations in their towns, the Department of the Interior...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ indicts 8 more, clears 40 in Ampatuan massacre
By Janvic Mateo | 38 minutes ago
The Department of Justice has found probable cause to file multiple murder charges against only eight out of the 48 people...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Enough health workers even after travel ban lifted’
By Alexis Romero | 38 minutes ago
The Philippines is expected to still have enough health personnel to fight COVID-19 when the travel ban on medical workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with