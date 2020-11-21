Philippines COVID-19 cases exceed 416,000, deaths now at 8,080

MANILA, Philippines — Another 1,791 coronavirus infections were reported by the Department of Health on Saturday, bringing the national caseload to 416,852.

Of the total number of cases, 33,224 are classified by the health department as active, which means these patients are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

On Friday, the country reached a grim milestone as the total number of coronavirus-induced deaths exceeded the 8,000-mark, landing on a total 8,025. Another 55 fatalities recorded Saturday brings the country's death toll to 8,080.

Another 328 individuals were reported to have survived the deadly virus, however, bringing the total recoveries to 375,548.

The Philippines positivity rate currently stands at 5.5%. This is based on the 25,430 people tested before 12 p.m. the day previous, 1,398 of whom tested positive.

The following areas posted the most number of cases per the health department's latest bulletin:

Tarlac with 211 new cases

Davao City with 115 more infections

Laguna with 74 new cases

Cavite with 69 more infections

Negros Occidental with 65 new cases

Worldwide, 57.49 million people have contracted coronavirus, a staggering 1.37 million of whom died as a result.

It has been 249 days since parts of the Philippines were first placed under community quarantine.

Since then, the country has reckoned with an onslaught of typhoons which have brought additional fatalities and fears that the spread of coronavirus will intensify in shelters where physical distancing and the implementation of minimum health standards pose a challenge.

A total of 45,906 families — or 183,644 individuals — are currently crammed into 1,257 evacuation centers, according to a National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's situation report as of Nov. 20.

— Bella Perez-Rubio