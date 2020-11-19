#VACCINEWATCHPH
Evacuee in Marikina tests positive for coronavirus
Residents carry their belongings as they make their way through a flooded street to shelter after Typhoon Vamco hit, in Marikina City, suburban Manila on November 12, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
(Philstar.com) - November 19, 2020 - 4:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — A 68-year-old Marikina man who was taking shelter at an evacuation center after massive flooding in the city brought by Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) has tested positive for coronavirus, Mayor Marcy Teodoro confirmed Thursday.

Speaking to ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo, Teodoro said the man, who evacuated with his family to Barangka Elementary School, has been isolated and given medical treatment.

Fortunately, none of his family members and the 13 people he came in close contact with at the evacuation center tested positive for the virus which causes COVID-19, a highly-infectious respiratory disease complicating disaster response in the country.

Teodoro said they are continuing surveillance testing in evacuation centers, where contact tracers have also been assigned.

Thousands evacuated from their homes in the city after the Marikina River swelled due to Ulysses’ torrential rains, which caused flooding reminiscent of Tropical Storm Ondoy (international name: Ketsana) 11 years ago. — Xave Gregorio

