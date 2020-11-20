Palace: Davao City under GCQ until November 30

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Davao City under General Community Quarantine, the Palace said Friday.

The stricter quarantine classification was prompted by a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city. The Department of Health on Thursday said they tallied 110 new positive cases in Davao City that day, saying also that the spike in cases there "is continuous as of this time."

The STAR reported that Davao City has been classified as "medium risk" based on its average daily attack and two-week growth rates.

Prior to being put under GCQ, Davao City had instituted measures to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus, including declaring a liquor ban until the end of 2020 and the use of QR codes for contact tracing.

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio issued an executive order this month requiring the use of QR codes, with a 'No QR Code, No Entry' policy imposed on everyone in the city.

All those venturing three meters from their homes were advised to bring their QR code since barangay personnel will randomly scan people within their area of responsibility.

General Community Quarantine guidelines

According to guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, General Community Quarantine means movement is limited to access to essential goods and services and for work in industries that are allowed to operate.

"The movement for leisure purposes shall not be allowed," IATF's Omnibus Guidelines released in October say.

People below 15 years old and those 65 years and older are to stay at home except to get essential supplies or to go to work.

Operations in malls and shopping centers are limited and leisure establishments and services will be closed until GCQ is lifted.

Hotels and accomodation establishments will only be allowed to operate to service guests with prior bookings, those with existing long-term bookings, repatriated and distressed Overseas Filipino Workers, and people under quarantine. Health workers are allowed to stay in hotels as well.

Religious gatherings are allowed in GCQ areas but at limited capacity, "up to 10 percent of seating capacity, or up to 10 persons, whichever is higher."