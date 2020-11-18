#VACCINEWATCHPH
South Korean navy ships conduct passing exercise with BRP Conrado Yap
The Philippine Navy and Republic of Korea Navy conduct a passing exercise on November 17, 2020.
Released/Republic of Korea Navy
South Korean navy ships conduct passing exercise with BRP Conrado Yap
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 11:31am

MANILA, Philippines — One of the Philippine Navy's newest and most powerful vessels, the BRP Conrado Yap (PS39), on Tuesday conducted a passing exercise with two ships from the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) on the nearby waters of Manila.

Passing exercises between two or more navies are meant to ensure that vessels and aircraft are able to communicate and cooperate with each other. 

In a post to its Facebook page, the Philippine Navy (PN) said the ROKN Cruise Training Task Group (CTTG), composed of ROK ships Kang Gam-chan (DDH-979) and ROKS Soyang (AOE-51), travels around the world each year to visit various parts including Manila. "With the prevailing pandemic, however, the ROKN opted for an at-sea exercise with the PN on their way to Malaysia in lieu of a port visit," it added. 

The exercise was composed of three tactical maneuvers and culminated with a farewell sail, according to the Philippine Navy. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Maritime Command notes that passing exercises can include various drills such as flashing light, semaphore and flag hoisting. 

ROKN donates face masks, hand sanitizers to commemorate Philippines' participation in the Korean War

"Part of the exercise was the transport of the South Korean-donated 10,000 pieces of face masks and 2,000 pieces of hand sanitizers to PS39 through rigid inflatable boats. The gesture was inspired by South Korea's deep appreciation of the Philippines for being the first Asian country to send troops in their support during the Korean War in 1950," said the PN. 

The South Korean navy also confirmed the donation, noting that it was made all the more significant by the fact that the Philippine vessel in question is named after a Korean War Hero, Captain Conrado D. Yap of the Philippine Army. 

It added that the delivery of the face masks and sanitizers were meant to serve three purposes: 

  • express gratitude to the Philippines as a combatant nation in the 71st anniversary of Korean War
  • assist the COVID-19 prevention efforts of the Philippine Navy
  • promote friendship and vitalizing the military exchange of the two countries

The BRP Conrado Yap (PS39) is a Pohang-class corvette which was donated by South Korea to the Philippines in 2019. 

"As a commander of special force company of the 5th Battalion Combat Unit, Captain Conrado Yap participated in the battle of Yuldong in April of 1951 in Northern Yeon Chun, Gyeongi-Do. CPT Conrado Yap’s unit overcame the hardship of numerical inferiority and forestalled the attack of the Chinese force. From this battle, CPT Conrado Yap sacrificed his life to save his wounded soldier," ROKN said. 

Read Admiral Kim Gyung Chul, CTTG commander, added: "at the outbreak of the Korean War, Philippines was the first country in Asia to deploy troops to help our country, and many bright young men sacrificed their lives to protect our freedom. We will forever remember the sacred sacrifices of the people of the Philippines." 

While South Korea has sought to remain neutral on the territorial dispute between Beijing and neighboring countries over the South China Sea, it has repeatedly stressed that it supports freedom of navigation in the area. 

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES NAVY PHILIPPINES-SOUTH KOREA TIES SOUTH KOREA
