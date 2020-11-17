#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines exceed 410,000
Residents (top) register at a temporary shelter during an evacuation of informal settlers living along coastal areas in Manila on November 1, 2020, as Super Typhoon Goni moved towards the Philippine capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines exceed 410,000
(Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Another 1,148 Filipinos were reported to have contracted novel coronavirus by the health department on Tuesday, pushing the national caseload to a grim 410,718. 

Of the total number of cases logged, 28,313 are classified as active, which means they are still undergoing treatment or quarantine. 

Recoveries rose to 374,543 after another 186 recovered patients were recorded by the Department of Health. But the death toll climbed to 7,862 after DOH logged 23 more fatalities. 

The OCTA Research group projected that coronavirus cases in the Philippines could rise to as high as 440,000 by the end of November.

Shelters as possible hotbeds for COVID-19

In October, Advocacy group Agap Banta warned that even though the country has invested significantly in strengthening the preparedness and response capabilities in national, local and community levels, the overlapping of another disaster with the pandemic response and recovery would be “overwhelming.”

A month later, calamities are indeed overlapping as the Philippines grapples with the wreckage caused by three typhoons in as many weeks amid a lingering and deadly pandemic.

The latest of the three typhoons, Ulysses, lashed Luzon last week, dumping heavy rains on Metro Manila and other parts of the island, causing severe flooding which has forced 442,582 individuals — or 111,987 families — to flee their homes, according to the disaster council's latest report. 

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council data last updated on 9 a.m. Tuesday logs a total 283,656 individuals — or 70, 784 families — who are staying in evacuation centers. 

A week after senators warned the national government that evacuation centers could turn into 'superspreaders' of coronavirus amid the recent onslaught of typhoons, Isabela's governor revealed that the province does not have enough funds to test those in shelters for the disease. The province was one of the areas to suffer historic flooding over the weekend. 

Malacañang on Tuesday afternoon promised that some of the evacuees across the country would be tested for coronavirus. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque during a virtual briefing said the government would use antigen tests for screening. 

"I cannot ensure that they will all be given [COVID-19 tests]. But there will be testing at evacuation centers, especially for those with symptoms," Roque said in Filipino. 

Filipinos continue to bear with the aftereffects of these three typhoons amid the further complications posted by the pandemic, the community quarantine for which has been in place for 247 days now.

Across the globe, close to 55 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded along with a devastating 1.3 million deaths. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Panelo told to 'get facts straight' over claim Robredo rode government plane to Bicol
2 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo belied the claim of chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo that she boarded...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration clarifies travel restrictions for arriving foreign investors
1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Monday clarified that foreign investors intending to come to the Philippines must first secure...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu City representative Raul del Mar dies at 79
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Rep. Raul del Mar (Cebu City) has died at the age of 79, House Secretary General Jocelia Bighani Sipin confirmed.
Headlines
fbfb
Senate probe into Cagayan Valley flooding sought
6 hours ago
Pangilinan, who was chair of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) from 2014 to 2015, said there are protocols that...
Headlines
fbfb
SC asked to hold preliminary conference on anti-terror law pleas remotely
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Petitioners represented by the Free Legal Assistance Group urged the Supreme Court to conduct the preliminary conference on...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Ulysses' death toll reaches 73
31 minutes ago
Death toll due to Typhoon Ulysses that hammered Luzon last week has reached 73, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED turns down calls for academic break in Luzon, entire country
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has shunned petitions for a nationwide academic break, as well as one for the entire Luzon...
Headlines
fbfb
SC rejects Marcos move to keep Leonen out of poll protest, tells Calida to explain self
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Presidential Electoral Tribunal has ordered Solicitor General Jose Calida to explain he should not be cited in contempt...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Gov't might not be able to test everyone at evacuation centers
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
"We have no money for that ... massive testing in evacuation centers. Many of our evacuation centers were also submerged,...
Headlines
fbfb
State of calamity pushed for Luzon
By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Following the widespread devastation and flooding brought by Typhoons Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses, the National Disaster Risk...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with