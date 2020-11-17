#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Cebu City representative Raul del Mar dies at 79
Cebu City North District Representative Raul del Mar is shown leaving an RDC-7 meeting in this file photo.
Aldo Nelbert Banaynal
Cebu City representative Raul del Mar dies at 79
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 12:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Raul del Mar (Cebu City) has died at the age of 79, House Secretary General Jocelia Bighani Sipin confirmed on Tuesday.

Sipin said del Mar’s family did not give any further details on his passing.

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco extended condolences to the family and constituents of Del Mar, whom he remembered as a lawmaker who was never absent, having attended plenary sessions and public hearings virtually while in the hospital.

“He was a mentor to me and many others,” Velasco said. “He would have been a deputy speaker under my term.”

Del Mar represented Cebu’s first district for nine terms, beginning in 1987 when Congress was reopened after the restoration of democracy following the fall of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos. He served as deputy speaker for two terms from 2004 to 2010.

The Cebu Citizens Press Council honored Del Mar as someone who helped “the collective effort of media and citizens to have a free but responsible press in Cebu and improve the craft of journalists.”

Among the measures that he helped pass was the law that guaranteed that journalists for broadcast, online and wire agencies would not be required to divulge their sources. The law previously covered only print journalists.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES RAUL DEL MAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Immigration clarifies travel restrictions for arriving foreign investors
19 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Monday clarified that foreign investors intending to come to the Philippines must first secure...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte signs order granting active hazard pay to COVID-19 frontliners
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Administrative Order 35 authorized the grant of active hazard duty pay to health workers serving in the frontlines during...
Headlines
fbfb
After typhoons, hefty oil price hikes
By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
Oil companies are implementing increases in the prices of fuel products today.
Headlines
fbfb
Marikina suspends classes for 1 month
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Classes in all levels in Marikina City have been suspended for a month due to the damage brought by Typhoon Ulysses in the...
Headlines
fbfb
House to probe flooding in Cagayan, Isabela
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives will investigate the circumstances behind the heavy flooding that submerged the provinces of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Pope prays for typhoon victims in Philippines
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Pope Francis on Sunday offered prayers for the victims of devastation caused by Typhoon Ulysses in the Philippines that left...
Headlines
fbfb
P2 million donation jumpstarts STAR’s Cagayan fund drive
12 hours ago
The Philippine STAR’s humanitarian arm, Operation Damayan, answers Cagayanons’ calls for help as it provides much-needed...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE fears rise in unemployment due to calamities
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Due to recent calamities that have affected several regions, the Department of Labor and Employment expressed fear of a possible...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs hazard pay, COVID-19 allowance for frontliners
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday signed two administrative orders allowing the grant of additional pay to frontline health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines COVID-19 cases reach 409,574
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide soared to 409,574 with the addition of 1,738 cases yesterday, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with