Child rights group fears storms, pandemic will hamper learning in typhoon-hit areas
Non-government organization Educo Philippines conducts a psychosocial session for families affected by Super Typhoon 'Rolly' in an evacuation center in Catanduanes
(Release/Educo Philippines)
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 4:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — A children's rights group responding to victims of Super Typhoon "Rolly" has warned that learning could be scaled down even further as a result of calamities hitting the country as it struggles with a raging pandemic.

Rolly (international name Goni) had displaced over two million individuals in eight regions, with disaster officials now putting the cost of its damage at P12.8 billion to date.

The typhoon's impact led to 82,000 individuals taking shelter in public schools with learning for nearly 15,000 children affected, per figures from the education department. Many areas are once again bracing for the onslaught of a new typhoon, "Ulysses", with Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 raised in various provinces still reeling from Rolly.

Educo Philippines, a non-government organization, has said that distance learning for students in these areas are "now back to zero," with modules and school supplies lost, DepEd has reported too that 182 schools in Bicol were damaged, along with 6,251 learning resources as well as 130 computer sets. 

Typhoon losses lead to lack of interest in learning 

But what's more, the group's country director reported, children in these typhoon-hit areas are losing interest to continue learning, based on the psychosocial sessions they are extending to victims. 

"Some children told us that they have become less interested in going back to school with the loss of materials and because of the current economic situation of their families, many of them having lost their homes and belongings," said Olga Rodriguez in an exchange with Philstar.com.

The sessions, apart from the relief supplies Educo had initially distributed, involve children discussing their experience from the super typhoon as well as their concerns following its onslaught. Parents too, are being assisted to help their children continue learning despite staying in evacuation centers. 

In the Bicol region, which sustained most of the damage, some 2,971 students are with their families in public schools being used as temporarly shelters, bringing the total at 44,000 persons.

Rodriguez said Ulysses' expected landfall is set to "further affect the wellbeing of school children, especially those living in devastated communities." The group was set to distribute more relief kits to over 500 families in Catanduanes but had since been halted due to the threat of the new typhoon.

Too few available school buildings

Educo has reported as well that officials are grappling with finding other areas for families to stay as there are not enough school buildings to take them in, along with the warning that the lack of shelters could expose them to the risk of COVID-19, among others. 

"This can pose infection risks to children, particularly COVID-19, especially that evacuation centers are usually cramped or have limited toilets or washing areas," Rodriguez said. "Since yesterday, local officials have been identifying alternative safe spaces to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 among typhoon evacuees."

She added that from initial talks with DepEd, the agency is seeking assistance in rebuilding schools, as well as for school supplies and more psychosocial sessions.

"We know from experience that there are risks if children stay too long in evacuation centers, such as feeling idle, feeling uncomfortable in unfamiliar settings, and having increased risk to abuse and exploitation," Rodriguez said. 

Educo, a global NGO that started its efforts in the Philippines in 2005, is also raising funds for learning and teaching materials, including the training of both teachers and students on disaster risk reduction as well as adapting to climate change.

Super Typhoon Rolly is considered the strongest storm in the world in 2020 and the 19th storm to hit the Philippines this year. Its super typhoon status had raised fears that a similar incident to that of Yolanda (international name Haiyan) in 2013 could happen again, where thousands perished and total damage reached P93 billion.

