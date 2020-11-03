#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DepEd: 869 schools used as evacuation sites, 226 damaged from 'Rolly'
A man pushes his bike while a worker operates an excavator to clear a road of boulders and volcanic ash washed from nearby Mayon volcano brought by heavy rains during the super Typhoon Goni after it hit the town of Malinao, Albay province, south of Manila on November 1, 2020.
AFP/Charism Sayat
DepEd: 869 schools used as evacuation sites, 226 damaged from 'Rolly'
(Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 4:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Education officials on Monday reported that over 82,000 individuals are currently taking shelter in some 869 public schools in the wake of Typhoon Rolly's onslaught in the country. 

Partial figures from the agency showed that 21,000 families or 82,584 individuals are in the said schools across seven regions, with majority of the evacuees coming from the hard-hit Bicol Region at 11,049 families or 43,858 persons. 

"Rolly", the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year, made a total of four landfalls over Undas weekend, affecting hundreds of thousands of individuals and leaving 23 people dead so far, per a report by disaster officials. 

DepEd also reported that 226 public schools have sustained damage due to the typhoon, with at least 7,169 learning materials and 194 computer sets damaged as well. 

The public works department has put an estimated P5.6 billion so far for the cost of damage incurred from the typhoon. 

At a Laging Handa briefing, Secretary Leonor Briones also cautioned that schools already being used as coronavirus quarantine facilities should no longer be used as evacuation sites. 

"It's either one or the other, or they have to be safely distanced and pass standards and requirements of the Department of Health," she said in mixed English and Filipino. "What we only don't want is for them to be close to each other. We can't have both quarantine and evacuation centers in schools."

Learning woes

Despite Rolly wrecking havoc, Briones said the printing of modules for blended learning will most likely not be affected, as materials were already produced for the first quarter of the school year. 

The department, however, is leaving it up to its local offices and divisions to resolve issues hounding their areas, such as continuity of learning for students affected by the typhoon.

"'Yung mga principals at superintendents, alam nila 'yung gagawin sa mga ganitong sitwasyon," said Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction Diosdado San Antonio. Itong mga nasa Bicol...bibigyan sila ng pagkakataon na matuto rin gamit yung mga self-learning resources na ginamit ng kamag-aral nila."

(The principals and superintendents already know what to do in these situations. Those affected by the typhoon in Bicol will be given the opportunity to continue studying from resources that were used by other students.)

San Antonio also admitted that activities that require internet connection would be difficult to hold in the province, with communication and power lines yet to be restored. Briones, meanwhile, said divisions should no longer wait for instructions from the Central Office to respond to challenges brought by Rolly.

"Halimbawa nabasa ang module, siguro hindi naman susulat ang superintendent na 'basa ang module namin.' Maghanap sila ng paraan. Ibilad nila, yung iba pina-plantsa."

(For example the modules got wet, superintendents should no longer write to us but instead look for ways. They could let it dry out in the sun or even iron them." — Christian Deiparine

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Career officers, retired ambassadors back Mauro
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Career Officer Corps and the Retired Ambassadors Association yesterday expressed full...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Siony
By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Siony."
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte hits back at critics over absence during Rolly's wrath
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday responded to criticism that he was nowhere to be seen over the weekend when the world's...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN News, ANC YouTube channels restored after hacking
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Users trying to access the channels will be greeted with a “404 Not Found” error page. Other users would be informed...
Headlines
fbfb
54 countries lift inbound border restrictions on Pinoys
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
Fifty-four countries have lifted inbound border restrictions on Filipino travelers as of yesterday, the Department of Foreign...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
SC Justice Baltazar-Padilla retires at 62
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has accepted the early retirement of Associate Justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla who was appointed only...
Headlines
fbfb
As Senate holds hearing on red-tagging, Amnesty urges end to 'deadly practice'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"Instead of maligning and endangering people for the lawful exercise of their freedom of expression, the government should...
Headlines
fbfb
20 dead after Super Typhoon Rolly batters Philippines
2 hours ago
The most powerful typhoon to hit the Philippines this year destroyed tens of thousands of homes and killed at least...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Where you can donate for 'Rolly' relief efforts
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
While some Filipinos take the "cozy weather" as a sign that we "breezed" through the typhoon from the comfort of their homes,...
Headlines
fbfb
PAGASA: Tropical Storm Siony may develop into typhoon
4 hours ago
Siony (international name: Atsani) was last seen 565 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. Currently, it is bearing peak winds...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with