US agency: Rolly to briefly become a super typhoon prior to landfall

MANILA, Philippines (First update 11:05 p.m.) — A United States weather bureau's new forecast on Thursday night upgraded tropical cyclone Rolly (international name Goni) into a typhoon that is likely to intensify into a super typhoon as it heads toward the Philippines' landmass.

In its latest outlook as of 10:15 p.m., the US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center estimated that Typhoon Rolly will reach sustained winds of 130 knots or 240.76 kilometers per hour (kph), thereby reaching super typhoon category on Saturday, October 31.

This will occur briefly over open water with Rolly nearing the east of Luzon. It is expected to weaken anew into a typhoon with winds of 212 kph on Sunday, November 1 before touching land.

Rolly is the sixth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the last month and a half.

As of Thursday night, it was spotted in the northwest Pacific Ocean about 1,474 kilometers east of Manila, Philippines. It is tracking at a speed of 22.2 kph with winds of up to 148 kph and gusts of up to 185 kph.

State weather agency PAGASA has so far categorized Rolly as a severe tropical storm as of early Thursday evening. The cyclone entered the Philippines' jurisdiction at 5:30 p.m.