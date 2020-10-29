'Quinta' leaves 16 dead, 16.8K families in shelters

MANILA, Philippines — Seven casualties were added to the death toll of Typhoon Quinta (international name: Molave) on Thursday, bringing total fatalities to 16, the government's disaster coordination council disclosed.

In its latest situation report issued Wednesday noon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council tallied a total of 16 dead, 22 injured, and 4 missing persons in the Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas and Central Visayas regions.

Affected Filipinos also rose in the latest update, with the council tallying 57,742 families amounting to 242,220 people in 1,008 barangays as affected. Of which, 16,830 families or 65,579 persons remain inside 916 evacuation centers, while 2,813 families (11,318 Filipinos) are being served outside evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC's estimated damages to agriculture and infrastructure also shot up to P737.1 million, up from just over P400 million from the day before after adding the costs incurred in Mimaropa, where a total of 18 infrastructures were damaged due to the typhoon and its effects.

Of which, 11 were public structures, 3 were places of worship, 2 were schools, with one health facility and one government facility also being damaged.

A total of 29,528 houses were also damaged due to Quinta. 27,213 of them were listed as partially damaged while 2,315 were totally damaged. The province of Oriental Mindoro has since been declared under a state of calamity.

In response to affected families, the social welfare department, local governments, and civil society organizations have so far provided P1.2 million in assistance across the regions affected.

All maritime operations were also reported to be back to normal as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the Philippine Coast Guard said then in a text message to reporters.

"Quinta" has since exited the Philippine area of responsibility, though its effects continue to be felt in its wake.

All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted, state weather bureau Pagasa said, and the bureau's final severe weather bulletin on the typhoon has been issued.

— Franco Luna