20 new coronavirus cases among Filipinos abroad push total to 11,224

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials on Wednesday said 20 more Filipinos abroad have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the overall count to now at 11,224.

Wednesday's additional reported infections are among the highest that the department reported since October 20, with the cases originating from Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

One Filipino, meanwhile, was added in the number of fatalities which now stands at 817.

Some 3,153 are still receiving treatment, while 7,254 have already been discharged with six new recoveries also reported today.

The Middle East and Africa in its 32 countries accounts for 7,380 of the total infections, with 532 deaths and 4,542 recoveries.

Twenty countries in Asia have a total of 1,798 cases, with 1,274 recoveries and the fatality count still at nine.

Europe, the continent which the World Health Organization said was the epicenter of the virus, has 1,230 Filipino COVID-19 cases, with 97 deaths and 957 recoveries.

The American continent has 816, with deaths at 179 — the second highest next to Middle East — as well as 481 recoveries.

Across the globe, the number of persons infected with the deadly virus has reached over 44 million today, per figures from the John Hopkins University and Medicine.

Deaths have soared to 1.16 million, with the United States leading on both counts.

America, India, Brazil, Russia and France are the five countries with the highest coronavirus infections, with the Philippines' 375,180 placing it still at the 20th spot. — Christian Deiparine