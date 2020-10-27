Duterte: GCQ in Metro Manila, other areas until November 30

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under General Community Quarantine status until November 30 along with other areas in the Visayas and Mindanao, President Rodrigo Duterte announced in a recorded address aired Tuesday morning.
In a portion of the weekly meeting with the government's coronavirus crisis panel, Duterte bucked the possibility of the capital region shifting to a more relaxed quarantine, adding that the mayors in the National Capital Region want GCQ retained.
Aside from the capital, the following areas will also be under GCQ from November 1-30.
- Batangas
- Lanao del Sur
- Iloilo City
- Bacolod City
- Tacloban City
- Iligan City
Although the president only read out a list of areas recommended to retain GCQ status, the Palace routinely confirms after the recorded address is aired that those recommendations have actually been approved.
Earlier Monday, the interior department said that NCR mayors agreed that the cities and the lone municipality in the capital region should still be kept under GCQ.
Figures from the health department so far had shown that the region accounts for nearly 11,300 of the country's more than 371,000 virus infections, followed by CALABARZON with 7,744 and Central Luzon with 2,909.
Metro Manila, along with its neighboring provinces, has been under general community quarantine since August after a brief lockdown to give the medical community a "time-out".
This month saw government allowing more capacity in business establishments and in mass transport, as well as allowing a wider age group of 15 to 65 to step out of their homes.
Travel restrictions have also eased since then, with individuals now allowed to go between GCQ and MGCQ areas for any purpose.
Officials said that such moves are part of the third phase of its overall strategy to combat a health crisis in a bid to "sustain gains" in reviving the economy.
The Philippines now has 371,630 coronavirus infections as of October 26, with health officials reporting some 1,607 new cases.
Deaths, meanwhile, have reached the 7,000th mark since the country reported its first coronavirus death in February, while recoveries are at 328,258.
It was also this October that the country broke through the Top 20 nations across the world with the highest COVID-19 cases, apart from consistently placing in Southeast Asia also with the most infections.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1.
The Department of Health reports 1,607 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the overall number of infections in the country to more than 371,000.
To date, 371,630 people in the Philippines have had COVID-19. Active cases rose to 36,333, comprising 9.8% of the total cases in the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
The Department of Health on Sunday reports 2,223 additional cases of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national caseload to 370,028.
The DOH also confirms 14,944 new recoveries and 43 newly-reported deaths, pushing the total of reported recoveries to 328,036 and the death toll to 6,977.
With these figures, the total of active cases (net of deaths and recoveries) in the country is now at 35,015.
About 60% of adult Filipinos deem the efforts of public transportation owners' actions in preventing the spread of COVID-19 among their employees adequate.
The national mobile survey conducted from September 17 to 20 also found that 27% of the respondents consider them inadequate while 13% are undecided.
The poll was conducted using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing among 1,249 adult Filipinos nationwide. Error margin is at ±3% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±5% for Balance Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao.
The Department of Health reports 1,644 additional coronavirus cases in the country, pushing the national caseload to 363,888.
The DOH also records 632 new recoveries, bringing the total of recovered cases to 312,222. The Philippines' death toll now stands at 6,783 with 38 new deaths.
Total active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) in the country is now at 44,772.
The Department of Health reports 1,509 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 362,243.
The DOH also records 911 additional recoveries, pushing the total of recovered patients to 311,506. The national death toll now stands at 6,747 with 60 new deaths reported.
With these figures, the total of active cases (net of deaths and recoveries) in the country is now at 43,990.
