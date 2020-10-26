Philippines pulls out envoy in Brazil over alleged staff maltreatment

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recalled its ambassador in Brazil over supposed maltreatment of their personnel, the country's top diplomat said Monday.

"The Philippine Ambassador to Brazil has been recalled effective immediately to explain the maltreatment of her service staff," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a tweet.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has yet to release more details on the matter.

According to the official website of Philippine Embassy in Brazil, Ambassador Marichu Mauro presented her credentials to Brazilian President Nicolas Maduro on Apr. 28, 2018.

Mauro also has jurisdiction over Colombia, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

This is a developing story.