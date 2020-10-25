#VACCINEWATCHPH
Coronavirus recoveries pushed to 328,036, caseload now at 370,028
In this photo taken on September 8, 2020, passengers wearing face shields sit next to plastic dividers, as part of health protocols imposed by authorities on passenger jeepneys against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 25, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health officials added 14,944 recoveries in its latest mass recovery Sunday, to go with 2,223 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections. 

Breaking the department's streak of consecutive days that the number of new cases fell below 2,000, this brings their totals to 328,036 recoveries and 370,028 coronavirus cases recorded since the pathogen first emerged in December last year. 

In its latest case bulletin Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also added 43 more casualties, bringing the virus' death toll to 6,977. 

Accounting for total deaths and recoveries, there are still 35,015 active coronavirus cases in the Philippines at present. 

Sunday’s additions bring the recovery rate in the Philippines to 89%, up from 87% on Sunday, October 18. 

Over the past week, the national caseload also increased by 13,410 patients since Sunday.

The DOH added 1,923 cases on Saturday afternoon.  

READ: 1,923 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines’ total tally to over 365,000

To recall, coronavirus testing in the country slumped over the past week after the Philippine Red Cross stopped accepting tests charged to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., whose debt of over P930 million in testing fees remains unpaid despite promises from no less than President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

"16 labs were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Data Repository System (CDRS) on October 24, 2020," the DOH acknowledged in its bulletin. 

Over half a year into the pandemic, the national government is still wrestling with curbing the spread of the pathogen, with the Philippines still being under the longest recorded quarantine in the world after 222 days of community quarantine. 

Daily additions in coronavirus cases are still being reported in the thousands—marking the only country in the Western Pacific Region of the World Health Organization to be doing so. The Philippines also has the 20th highest number of coronavirus cases in the world and the highest number of confirmed patients in Southeast Asia.

Worldwide, almost 43 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to some 1.2 million deaths, according to latest data from the WHO. 

