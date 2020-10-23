#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LPA off Mindanao now a tropical depression, threatens Bicol region
Satellite image shows Typhoon Pepito (Saudel) outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility and Tropical Depression Quinta east of Mindanao.
Release/PAGASA
LPA off Mindanao now a tropical depression, threatens Bicol region
(Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 5:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area east of Mindanao developed into a tropical depression Friday afternoon and is forecast to make landfall over the Bicol region by Monday as a tropical storm, according to PAGASA.

The state weather bureau said in its 5 p.m. bulletin on Friday that Tropical Depression Quinta will move generally northwestward and then turn westward by Sunday.

After crossing the Bicol region by Monday, it will continue to track westward over the inland seas of southern Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Tuesday.

Quinta is not yet affecting weather in any part of the country, but PAGASA warned of occasional gusts over northern Luzon due to the northeasterly surface wind flow.

A gale warning is up over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon, meaning sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for small seacrafts.

PAGASA WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House probe sought on ABS-CBN blocktime deal
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
Despite its closure, ABS-CBN Corp.’s ordeal may not be over yet, as a congressman is calling for an investigation into...
Headlines
fbfb
PACC exec: Congressmen involved in DPWH graft
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Some lawmakers are conspiring with public works personnel and project contractors to commit corruption, an official of President...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF eases travel restrictions on foreigners coming in, Filipinos leaving
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
The COVID-19 task force is allowing the entry of foreign nationals with investors' visas into the country starting November...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Chief Justice Peralta holds press conference
By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta, for the second time this year, will hold a virtual press conference on Friday morning.
Headlines
fbfb
Army general claims critics did not read 'warning' to Soberano in full
6 hours ago
Parlade said he never claimed that the actress is a member of Gabriela or of Gabriela Youth. "Association, yes (there is),"...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LPA off Mindanao now a tropical depression, threatens Bicol region
1 hour ago
The low pressure area east of Mindanao developed into a tropical depression Friday afternoon and is forecast to make landfall...
Headlines
fbfb
SC determining common issues for anti-terror law oral arguments
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court is determining common issues raised in the dozens of petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 for...
Headlines
fbfb
Chief Justice Peralta: More than 80,000 PDLs released since March
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Friday said 81,888 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) were released from March 17 to October...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF: Up to 30% seating capacity for religious gatherings in GCQ areas
5 hours ago
In areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), religious gatherings may now fill venues up to 30% of their seating capacity....
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-communist task force gathering evidence to formally tag CPP, ‘allies’ as terrorists
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict says it is 'consolidating' evidence against the Communist Party...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with