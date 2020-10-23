LPA off Mindanao now a tropical depression, threatens Bicol region

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area east of Mindanao developed into a tropical depression Friday afternoon and is forecast to make landfall over the Bicol region by Monday as a tropical storm, according to PAGASA.

The state weather bureau said in its 5 p.m. bulletin on Friday that Tropical Depression Quinta will move generally northwestward and then turn westward by Sunday.

After crossing the Bicol region by Monday, it will continue to track westward over the inland seas of southern Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Tuesday.

Quinta is not yet affecting weather in any part of the country, but PAGASA warned of occasional gusts over northern Luzon due to the northeasterly surface wind flow.

A gale warning is up over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon, meaning sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for small seacrafts.