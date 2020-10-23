IATF: Up to 30% seating capacity for religious gatherings in GCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 task force has eased seating capacity restrictions on religious gatherings.

In areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), religious gatherings may now fill venues up to 30% of their seating capacity, according to Resolution 80 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. Previously, such gatherings were only allowed to seat at 10% capacity.

IATF Resolution No. 80 on ease of restrictions for certain inbound foreigners, and lifting of pre-boarding testing for outbound Filipinos pic.twitter.com/odrIFjuMM9 — National Task Force Against COVID19 (@ntfcovid19ph) October 23, 2020

Earlier this month, the IATF rejected calls to relax restrictions for religious activities, with Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra saying that guidelines would not change until Metro Manila and was shifted to a modified GCQ.

However, Roque earlier this week revealed that the task force would, in fact, discuss loosening such restrictions.

Mayor Isko Moreno on Monday issued Executive Order 41, allowing churches, mosques and chapels to increase the number of attendants to 30 percent, from the previous 10 percent of seating capacity in Manila City. — Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from The STAR