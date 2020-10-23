#VACCINEWATCHPH
IATF: Up to 30% seating capacity for religious gatherings in GCQ areas
In this photo taken on September 2, 2020, a church volunteer (R) wearing a face shield gives communion to Catholics during a mass inside a church in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
IATF: Up to 30% seating capacity for religious gatherings in GCQ areas
(Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 1:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 task force has eased seating capacity restrictions on religious gatherings.

In areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), religious gatherings may now fill venues up to 30% of their seating capacity, according to Resolution 80 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.  Previously, such gatherings were only allowed to seat at 10% capacity. 

Earlier this month, the IATF rejected calls to relax restrictions for religious activities, with Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra saying that guidelines would not change until Metro Manila and was shifted to a modified GCQ. 

However, Roque earlier this week revealed that the task force would, in fact, discuss loosening such restrictions.  

Mayor Isko Moreno on Monday issued Executive Order 41, allowing churches, mosques and chapels to increase the number of attendants to 30 percent, from the previous 10 percent of seating capacity in Manila City. — Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from The STAR

