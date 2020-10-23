IATF eases travel restrictions on foreigners coming in, Filipinos leaving

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 task force is allowing the entry of foreign nationals with investors' visas into the country starting November 1 while outbound Filipino travelers are no longer required to take antigen tests before departure.

Under Resolution 80 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the following foreign nationals are allowed to enter the country:

Those with visas issued by the Bureau of Immigration pursuant to EO No. 226 or the Omnibus Investments Code, as ammended, and Republic Act No. 8756

Those with 47(a)(2) visas issued by the Department of Justice

Those with visas issued by Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority, and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority

These are the conditions for entry:

must have valid and existing visa at the time of the entry

must have a pre-booked accredited quarantine facility

subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry

must follow applicable immigration laws, rules and regulations

Meanwhile, under the same resolution, Filipinos traveling abroad are no longer required to present a negative result for an antigen test taken 24 hours before departure. — Bella Perez-Rubio