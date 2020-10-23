IATF eases travel restrictions on foreigners coming in, Filipinos leaving

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 task force is allowing the entry of foreign nationals with investors' visas into the country starting November 1 while outbound Filipino travelers are no longer required to take antigen tests before departure.
Under Resolution 80 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the following foreign nationals are allowed to enter the country:
- Those with visas issued by the Bureau of Immigration pursuant to EO No. 226 or the Omnibus Investments Code, as ammended, and Republic Act No. 8756
- Those with 47(a)(2) visas issued by the Department of Justice
- Those with visas issued by Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority, and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority
These are the conditions for entry:
- must have valid and existing visa at the time of the entry
- must have a pre-booked accredited quarantine facility
- subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry
- must follow applicable immigration laws, rules and regulations
Meanwhile, under the same resolution, Filipinos traveling abroad are no longer required to present a negative result for an antigen test taken 24 hours before departure. — Bella Perez-Rubio
