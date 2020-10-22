'Pepito' affects over 25,000, leaves PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Some 5,555 families amounting to 25,268 individuals have been tagged as affected by the tropical storm, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Thursday.
This, while 1,789 families or 8,473 persons were forced to stay outside evacuation centers, NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal told reporters in a text message.
According to Timbal, no casualties or missing persons have been reported to the council as of yet.
"89 evacuation centers were used across Regions 2, 3, and Calabarzon," he said.
"Cost of damages has been tagged as on this morning: P121,697,633.18. Of which P92.4 million is agriculture, while P29.2 million is infrastructure mostly coming from school facilities," he added.
Pagasa: Now a typhoon, Pepito outside PAR
In its latest weather bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said that Pepito was last seen 475 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, and still packing gustiness of up to 150 kph.
It is forecast to continue moving northwestward at 20 kph, and later westward and is expected to hit Vietnam on Sunday.
"Today, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Batanes, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan," PAGASA said, adding that all Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals in the Philippines have been lifted.
However, Gale warning remains in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central Luzon, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Island), and Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands) due to rough waters, indicating that sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for small seacrafts.
Forecast positions
- Friday morning: 560 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (Outside PAR)
- Saturday morning: 770 km North of Pagasa Island, Palawan (Outside PAR)
- Sunday morning: 915 km Northwest of Pagasa Island, Palawan (Outside PAR)
Pepito has intensified into a severe tropical storm at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
The weather disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday.
No typhoon cyclone wind signal is in effect.
Tropical Storm 'Pepito' has intensified slightly and now has maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.
The storm has been forecast to gain strength at it moves over the West Philippine Sea and may develop into a severe tropical storm, Pagasa also says.
As of 10 a.m., 'Pepito' was 210 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.
Only the western portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Alaminos City, Mabini, Burgos, Dasol, Sual, Labrador, Infanta) remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.
'Pepito' was 115 kilometers northwest of Dagupan City and 120 km west northwest of Baguio City as of 7 a.m., Pagasa says in its 8 a.m. bulletin.
The tropical storm is moving west northwest at 30 km/h and has maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h, the weather bureau also says.
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is up over the following areas:
- La Union
- Northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz)
- Western portion of Pangasinan (Bani, Anda, Bolinao, Agno, Dasol, Burgos, Alaminos City, Mabini, Sual, Infanta, Bugallon, Labrador, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, San Fabian, Pozzorubio, Sison, Laoac, Urdaneta City, Manaoag, San Jacinto, Dagupan City, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, San Carlos City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen)
TCWS No. 1 is up over these areas:
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- Rest of Pangasinan
- Abra
- Western portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pasil, Lubuagan, Tinglayan)
- Western portion of Mountain Province (Barlig, Sadanga, Bontoc, Sagada, Sabangan, Bauko, Tadian, Besao)
- Wwestern portion of Ifugao (Banaue, Hingyon, Kiangan, Tinoc, Hungduan, Asipulo)
- Benguet
- Western portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Ambaguio, Kayapa, Aritao, Santa Fe)
- Western portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, Muñoz City, Santo Domingo, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Licab, Guimba, Talugtug, Quezon, Nampicuan, Cuyapo)
- Rest of Zambales
'Pepito' is now over the Lingayen Gulf after crossing over Northern Luzon, PAGASA says, adding the tropical storm is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is up over these areas:
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Benguet
- Tarlac
- Northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Botolan, Cabangan)
TCWS No. 1 is up over the following areas:
- Ilocos Norte
- Kalinga
- Abra
- Ifugao
- Mountain Province
- Southern portion of Isabela (Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon)
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Aurora
- Nueva Ecija
- Bulacan
- Pampanga
- Rest of Zambales
- Bataan
PAGASA says Tropical Storm Pepito slightly intensifies as it increases its threat over Aurora province.
It is expected to make landfall over the coast of Aurora between 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
