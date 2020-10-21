Hotels in GCQ, MGCQ areas allowed to operate at full capacity

MANILA, Philippines — Hotels in areas classified under a modified general community quarantine and general community quarantine are now allowed to operate at 100-percent operational capacity, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat announced Tuesday.

“The decision to open at 100-percent operational capacity will be subject to the hotel management’s decision and compliance with the safety guidelines,” she said.

The announcement came after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved Resolution No. 79 last Thursday, which replaced the provision that accommodation establishments in areas under GCQ may only operate with a skeleton work force.

The IATF-EID, however, allowed the DOT to determine the allowable operational capacity or the employees who can be permitted to physically report to work on-site, up to 100% for hotels under MGCQ and GCQ areas.

Aside from this, the IATF also amended the guidelines on travel restrictions and approved the easing of interzonal and intrazonal movement. It approved the recommendation to gradually expand the age group allowing individuals aged 15 to 65 to go out of their residence.

DOT guidelines out soon

Puyat said the DOT shall soon issue the amended guidelines for the expanded oprerational capacity of hotels including staycation hotels.

She welcomed these new directives which are eyed to boost the revival of domestic tourism.

“Along with this comes the need to ready the whole tourism value chain, which includes the accommodation, transportation and tour operation sectors. Allowing the accommodation sector to operate at full capacity will be most welcomed by tourism’s workforce that has been greatly affected since the community lockdown,” the tourism chief said.

Puyat earlier ordered hotels and other tourism establishments in areas under GCQ to secure a DOT Certificate of Authority to Operate for Staycations before accommodating any guests for that purpose.

As of October 13, ten star-rated hotels have secured the DOT’s CAO for staycation.

These are the Grand Hyatt, Makati Shangri-La, Okada, Shangri-La at the Fort, Nobu Hotel City Of Dreams, Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites, EDSA Shangri-La, Solaire, Hyatt Regency City Of Dreams and Nuwa City Of Dreams.

There are 28 DOT star-rated hotels in Metro Manila with 16 of them rated five stars and 12 with four stars.

The DOT is encouraging these establishments to register through the free and online accreditation platform of the agency at https://accreditation.tourism. gov.ph.