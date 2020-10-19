#VACCINEWATCHPH
At around 4 p.m., Tropical Depression Pepito was located 410 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.
Release/PAGASA
More areas now under Signal No. 1 as 'Pepito' intensifies
(Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 5:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Pepito has slightly intensified and may make landfall over the eastern coast of Northern-Central Luzon on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, PAGASA said. 

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said it was last spotted at 410 km east of Virac in Catanduanes and is moving west northwestward at 20 kph. 

Pepito now has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. PAGASA said Pepito is also seen to intensify into a tropical storm before it makes landfall. 

"After crossing the landmass of Luzon, Pepito may further intensify over the West Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category by Thursday," the agency said. 

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern and Central Visayas and Mindanao with flooding and rain-induced landslides possible in highly susceptible areas. 

Gale warning is up in Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and Isabela due to rough to very rough seas, with wave height seen to reach between 2.8 to 4.5 meters.

More areas have also been put under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1: 

  • Isabela, Aurora, Quirino, the eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal, Tabuk City, Tanudan)
  • Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Barlig), 
  • Ifugao
  • Nueva Vizcaya, 
  • Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, San Jose City, Lupao, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, General Tinio, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Muñoz City, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo)
  • Northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

Forecast positions

  • Tuesday afternoon: 125 km East of Casiguran, Aurora
  • Wednesday afternoon: 235 km West Northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan
  • Thursday afternoon: 445 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan 
  • Friday afternoon: 630 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur
  • Saturday afternoon: 965 km West of Northern Luzon 


— Christian Deiparine

