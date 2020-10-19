#VACCINEWATCHPH
Palace defends DepEd module
In this Sept. 30, 2020 photo, a student prepares for the opening on online classes.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday defended the Department of Education (DepEd) from criticisms that it is promoting "blind obedience" to the government because of a learning module that discourages students from joining rallies. 

The module, which is being used in the media literacy subject of Grade 12 students, contained a photo of protesters and a guide question which read: "If given the chance, will you join this rally? Why or why not?" The answer written in the module was: "No, because the government has really (sic) doing their (sic) best for all the Filipino people and their (sic) constituents."

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has expressed concern over the module, saying critical thinking should be developed among children, especially when it comes to national issues. Love for the country, the CHR said, is not limited to mere obedience but can also be manifested through the collective tackling of issues of the community and the country. 

Asked to react to the criticisms against the module, presidential spokesman Harry Roque noted that the module was intended for elementary and high school students. 

"DepEd will be in a better position to address this. This is not for older students. This is for younger students," Roque said at a press briefing. 

"If you remember, DepEd supervises elementary and high school. Perhaps DepEd is just saying that elementary and high school students should not attend rallies for now," he added. 

Roque noted that the right to join peaceful assemblies is guaranteed by the constitution. 

"That's already in the Bill of Rights. Ang pinag-iingatan lang natin yung mga wala pang sapat na pag-iisip, yung mga menor de edad, at mga bata (We are just protecting those who cannot make decisions yet on their own, the minors and the children," he added. 

DepEd has been distributing learning modules because the government has barred the holding of face-to-face classes as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

