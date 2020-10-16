#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lawmaker pushes for early voting for senior citizens, PWDs amid pandemic
This undated file photo shows senior citizens wearing face masks.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos, file
Lawmaker pushes for early voting for senior citizens, PWDs amid pandemic
(Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 5:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker is pushing for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to be able to vote a month ahead of election day in 2022, in anticipation that the coronavirus pandemic will still persist until then.

“There is now a very compelling reason to… urgently develop a new normal of voting for our senior citizens and PWDs and protect their right to vote while also promoting their health and safety,” Rep. Ronnie Ong (Ang Probinsyano party-list) said in filing House Bill No. 7868.

Aside from being allowed to vote early, the proposal also provides an option for the Commission on Elections to allow mail-in voting for senior citizens and PWDs. 

Under the measure, those who wish to vote early must first register or signify their intent with the Comelec. 

Those who registered for early voting but failed to vote within the period provided may not vote during election day, “except for valid grounds to be determined by the Comelec.”

The proposed law also provides that health and safety protocols be put in place in designated polling stations and other establishments where people are lined up to vote.

There are at least 11 measures filed in the House of Representatives seeking to allow senior citizens and PWDs to vote early or vote by mail.

Sen. Imee Marcos, meanwhile, has filed a similar measure in the upper chamber. — Xave Gregorio

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES SENIOR CITIZENS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House ousts Cayetano again, this time as caretaker of CamSur district
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
The House of Representatives, now led by Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, has ousted former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano yet again...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese vaccine cleared for Philippines clinical trials
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
China’s candidate vaccine for COVID-19 has been cleared by a panel of experts for phase 3 clinical trial in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF allows minors, senior citizens to leave homes during community quarantine
7 hours ago
(Updated 3:49 p.m.) "Persons from 15 to 65 years of age are now allowed to go out. Local government units (LGUs) may impose...
Headlines
fbfb
Police cut short, speed up funeral procession for Baby River
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III on Friday morning said the government deployed dozens of police officers for the burial...
Headlines
fbfb
'Serve and protect’: Cops reminded of mandate after saying they will file raps vs woman who tried to end life
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
"There are 3.6 million Filipinos struggling with mental health problems. Will we imprison them when they need help the most?...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Eased travel movement to empower LGUs to reopen tourist spots — Puyat
By Rosette Adel | 57 minutes ago
The Department of Tourism on Friday welcomed the loosening of travel movement between general community quarantine and modified...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-PhilHealth chief Morales sues whistleblower for cyber libel
1 hour ago
“He has, without basis and with actual malice, falsely branded me as a ‘coddler’ of the corrupt and as an...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF allows cockfighting in MGCQ areas
2 hours ago
The return of cockfighting also comes with several caveats — there can be no live audiences, online or remote betting,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines now allows travel ‘for any purpose’ between GCQ, MGCQ areas
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
This means travel “for any purpose” between GCQ and MGCQ areas is now permitted subject to “reasonable”...
Headlines
fbfb
Still in cuffs, jailed activist buries baby born while behind bars
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Jailed activist and first-time mom Reina Mae Nasino could only touch the glass on the coffin of her three-month-old daughter...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with